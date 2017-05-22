ANNUAL CULTURALLY YOURS RECOGNITION AWARDS CEREMONY

Native Sons Productions, 7th presentation of its Annual Culturally Yours Recognition Award Ceremony was deemed as a resounding colossal success. The event was held at CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa on Saturday 13th, May, 2017 with a huge cross section of the Anguillian population in attendance. There was also the celebration of the 10th Anniversary of the Culturally Yours show, which debuted in 2007 at Koolfm Radio 103.3fm.

Six persons were recognized and awarded who had played a great part in Anguilla’s Culture and gave highlights of significant aspects of their lifetime cultural, treasurable moments on Kool FM Radio 103.3 fm.

The Cultural Award ceremony was presented to highly energetic, appreciative and supportive Cultural enthusiast, family and loved ones of the awardees.

According to Jerry Dice Richardson & Leroy “ Brother Lee” Richardson “We have decided to award our Cultural gems in small was for their selfless contributions and active involvement in the Anguillian Culture; Culture can give people a connection to certain social values, beliefs, religions and customs. Cultural heritage can provide an automatic sense of unity and belonging within a group and allows us to better understand previous generations and the history of where we come from. Protecting cultural heritage is economical, as well as historical and also a cultural process. Cultural heritage is based on the aspects of our past that we cherish, want to keep and pass on to future generations and outside world”.

The 2017 recipients were Messer’s, John Edwards. Bob Harrigan and Pastor Norril Gumbs and Mrs. Janice Hodge, Lana Connor Hoyoung and Ms. Joan Carty.

Some of the other highlights of the ceremony included, the Invocation by Nurse Serene Carter Davis; Moment of Silence for the passing of Mr. Ralph Harrigan– (a Past Awardee 2016);

The Key Note Address with a focus on Safeguarding & Strengthening Our Cultural Values by Mrs. Bonnie Richardson Lake—P.S. Culture, sterling Cultural Expressions by Ms. Shellya Rogers on the Preservation of Culture and Heritage for future Generations and remarks by Dr. Lindel Brookes on the importance of Culture. Long standing advocate and cultural enthusiast Mr. Kenneth Hodge offered salutations to the Awardees and Native Sons. The Award ceremony was ably hosted by Ms. Quincia Gumbs of Fair Play Group of Companies and lone radio sponsor of the Culturally Yours The Ankor Farm. The Presentations to awardees was done by Mr. Bren Romney & Mrs. Octavia Fleming. The cultural interlude segment was performed by Michael “Dumpa” Martin and company which comprised of his son Creshendo Martin and Marlene Horsford on steelpan, who performed mixed medley of local folklore and patriotic songs.

Native Sons sincerely thank the following for support and assistance to the award ceremony, FLOW, Eddy Kelly, ABC Supplies, Rey’s Funeral Home, Department of Youth & Culture, Fair Play Group of Companies, Anguilla Social Security Board, Anguilla Electricity Co. Ltd. CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa, Webster Law Firm and Kool FM Radio and deepest appreciation is extended to the Executive Team, Management and the Events Staff at CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa especially Antoinette Brooks and Nicola Roberts for their professionalism and support.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by the Anguillian newspaper.)