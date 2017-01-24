ANGUILLA POLICE 45TH ANNIVERSARY JANUARY 28, 2017

Just five years short of the upcoming 50th Anniversary of the 1967 Anguilla Revolution, will be the 45th Anniversary of the Royal Anguilla Police Force.

The local police force was officially established in January 1972 when it fully took over responsibility for law and order from the London Metropolitan Police who came to Anguilla as part of the British invasion force in March 1969.

The 45th Anniversary of the Royal Anguilla Police will be celebrated with a programme of activities from January 20 – 28.

Police Week has as its theme: “Building Relationships for Peace and Unity. Community Policing – a Joint Responsibility.” The programme of activities is under the chairmanship of Sergeant Kenneth Millette.

The list of activities includes a Church Service at the Kingdom Vision Apostolic Church in The Farrington to open Police Week. The other activities will include the following: radio addresses by Her Excellency Governor Christina Scott, who has responsibility for the police; Commissioner Paul Morrison; a Commissioner of Police Domino Tournament; a lecture to the police by Mrs. Sherma Blaize Sylvester; a Drill Competition; Spelling B Competition at the Orealia Kelly Primary School; a Police Caribbean Food Fest; a Gospel Concert; Senior Citizens Luncheon; Pool Competition; Bingo with a jackpot of $4,500; a Back-in-Time Dance; a Kiddies Jamboree; a car raffle for two prizes of a double cabin Ford Ranger and a 2017 Hyundai Veloster.

The climaxing event will be the Police Dinner and Ball at La Vue Boutique Hotel.

Members of the public are being invited to support the various activities and to show their support for the Royal Anguilla Police Force and its work in the Anguillian community.