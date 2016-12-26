Christmas Message from the Anguilla Evangelical Association

We live in challenging, troubling times. Economic uncertainties, betrayal, broken relationships, sickness and death are but a few of the dark clouds that cover the skies. An instinctive response is fear. Many people are afraid. Are you?

Fear is not a good thing, and to live in fear, according to I John 4:18, is to live in torment. According to the University of Minnesota Center for Spirituality and Healing, fear affects us in several ways:

Physical health. Fear weakens our immune system and can cause cardiovascular damage, gastrointestinal problems such as ulcers and irritable bowel syndrome, and decreased fertility. It can lead to accelerated ageing and even premature death.

Memory. Fear can impair formation of long-term memories and cause damage to certain parts of the brain, such as the hippocampus. This can make it even more difficult to regulate fear and can leave a person anxious most of the time. To someone in chronic fear, the world looks scary and their memories confirm that.

Brain processing and reactivity. Fear can interrupt processes in our brains that allow us to regulate emotions, read non-verbal cues and other information presented to us, reflect before acting, and act ethically. This impacts our thinking and decision-making in negative ways, leaving us susceptible to intense emotions and impulsive reactions. All of these effects can leave us unable to act appropriately.

Mental health. Other consequences of long-term fear include fatigue, clinical depression, and PSTD.

It is profoundly significant, then, that the first words of the angelic hosts to the despairing, startled shepherds were, “Fear not!” This is the message of Christmas, the power of the Christ Child. As radiant light He banishes our darkness. As the Mighty Conqueror He shatters the chains of fear that enslave and degrade us. Jesus speaks to every situation, every dark circumstance of our lives. He speaks hope, life and joy.

Why is the birth of Christ so important to us? How is it that the birth of one Child has divided history, changed the world and given us a salvation that has filled the world with joyful song? It is because Jesus came to set the captives free. Christianity is unique for many reasons, including the fact that unlike any other religion it is a faith of joy and joyful singing that has swept over the world. We sing because the Christ Child sets us free from fear! Sin breeds fear and Jesus came to save us from our sin.

So this Christmas, whatever fears lurk in the dark shadows of your world, hear the words of life – “Fear not!” Surrender to the love and transforming power of Jesus Christ, the Reason for Christmas, and live!

The Anguilla Evangelical Association wishes you and every Anguillian, yea, every child of Adam, a blessed Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Pastor Philip Gumbs,

President, Anguilla Evangelical Association

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)