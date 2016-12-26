CHRISTMAS INSPIRES HOPE IN MOURNING Outpouring Of Tributes To Father Of The Nation

There would have been a more dark and grieving period following the passing of Anguilla’s Revolutionary Leader and Father of the Nation, James Ronald Webster, on December 9, 2016, if it were not for the current Christmas Season. As a religious community, Anguillians are comforted by the Christmas Message of Hope and the bright visions it offers. Throughout the island, in yards, residences, and business places, there are cheerful and attractive clusters of lights and buntings heralding the Yuletide Season. These, and scores of other displays and activities of celebration, have soften, to a great degree, the terrible loss Anguillians are experiencing over their departed visionary and brave leader, ending an era of leadership never seen on the island before.

The first of many public showings of love and gratitude to the late “Moses of Anguilla”, Revolutionary Leader, President of the Republic of Anguilla and first Chief Minister, was a singspiration in his honour. The event, which lasted for more than four hours, at Mr. Webster’s former St. Augustine’s Anglican Church, was held on Monday, December 19. That date is a national holiday, called Heroes and Heroines Day in celebration of the men and women who served as freedom fighters and foot soldiers during the early years of the Anguilla Revolution. It was originally called Separation Day in observance of the formal separation of Anguilla from St. Kitts-Nevis on December 19, 1980. That was when both Houses of Parliament in London passed the enabling Anguilla Act in record time.

The singspiration was organised by Ms. Yvonne (Patsy) Webster-Pryce, step-daughter of the Revolutionary Leader, in consultation with his wife, Mrs. Cleo Webster (her mother), and with the involvement of a number of other persons. Both Patsy and retired educator, Mrs. Janice Hodge, officiated as chairpersons of the event.

In delivering the welcome remarks, Ms. Palmavon Webster, Leader of the Opposition in the Anguilla House of Assembly, said in part: “It is extremely good to see so many of you who have come together to remember and to pay tribute to this great man, the Honourable James Ronald Webster…I strongly believe that the people of Anguilla and all of us – whether as family members or in their public or private capacities – have a lot to be thankful for and to give praise for this day. This is not only for Mr. Webster, but for all heroes and heroines of the Anguilla Revolution.”

She continued: “Mr. Webster would have been the first to say to us: “Do not mourn or weep for me too long. I did my duty. It was an honour for me to represent you. I ask you to please go and see what you can do to further build up our beloved Anguilla and each other. I ask you to have faith and trust in God, to be united, to love one another and to stand tall, proud, strong, and free.”

The tribute sessions were interspersed by congregational singing, Scripture reading and several performances by community, school and church groups. The individual tribute bearers included former Chief Minister, Mr. Hubert Hughes; Chairman of the Anguilla Christian Council, Reverend Dr. Wycherley Gumbs; President of the Anguilla Evangelical Association, Pastor Philip Gumbs; Leader of the Anguilla United Movement, Dr. Lorenzo Webster, who delivered a recorded message; Attorney-at-Law, Mrs. Josephine Gumbs-Connor, who passionately spoke on behalf of herself and her father, Reverend John A. Gumbs; Dr. Tamara Hodge, who spoke on behalf of her family including her father, Mr. Timothy Hodge, Director of Social Security; and many other persons across the Anguilla community.

The tributes spoke in praise of Mr. Webster’s dedicated and fearless leadership of Anguilla, and the need for the island to continue to have strong leaders in public life to fulfil the mission and vision of the Revolutionary Leader.