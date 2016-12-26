Ask Your Doctor:CHRISTMAS AND DEPRESSION

In Anguilla and many other countries, Christmas is a time for happiness, sharing of joy and peace and to be grateful to family, friends and colleagues. For some individuals, however, Christmas is a lonely and sad period. Most health experts agree that Christmas is the time of year that people experience a high incidence of depression.

Why do people get depressed at Christmas?

In many countries, including Anguilla, statistics reveal that depression may occur at any time of the year, but the stress and anxiety during the months of November and December may cause even those who are usually content to experience loneliness, a lack of fulfillment and express symptoms of depression. There are several reasons given for the spike in cases of depression around the Christmas season. The following have been suggested:

• Unrealistic expectations

• Some of us experience anger over the excessive commercialization of Christmas, with the excessive focus on gifts

• Christmas appears to be a trigger to engage in excessive self-reflection and rumination about the inadequacies of life

• Some individuals feel very lonely at Christmas because they have suffered the loss of loved ones or their jobs

• Excessive stress, including financial stress

• The inability to be with one’s family and friends during this time of the year.

Are you feeling depressed during the Christmas season?

If you have symptoms of depression you should seek professional help. You could also reach out to friends, relatives, your pastor, counselor or healthcare provider. Do not ignore the signs and symptoms of depression. Talk to your doctor if you are feeling sad and lonely for long periods of time. He or she can refer you to a mental health specialist. If you have suicidal thoughts go to the emergency room at the Princess Alexandra Hospital immediately.

There are other things you might do that have shown to be beneficial. They include the following:

• Avoid excessive rumination about your life during the Christmas period.

• Do not set unrealistic expectations for the Christmas season.

• Be thankful and grateful for the things you have in your life, rather than focus on what you do not have.

• Become involved in giving in a non-monetary way through charities and worthwhile causes that help less fortunate people.

• Take part in your church’s Christmas activities.

• Some of the older folks in our community continue to reminisce over past seasons, but please do not set yourself up for disappointment and sadness by comparing today with the good old days of the past. Christmas will never be the same as in the past!

• Limit your drinking, since excessive drinking will only increase your feelings of depression.

• Despite the hustle of Christmas, find time for yourself and eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly and get adequate amounts of sleep. All of these can help to alleviate stress and depression and improve your mood.

Conclusion

If you have all the happiness and joy of Christmas reach out to others who might feel depressed and lonely during this joyous season. This is a good time to engage in loving kindness, generosity of spirit, and gratitude for others in your life. Those individuals experiencing long periods of depression seek professional help.

Ask Your Doctor is a health education column and is not a substitute for medical advice from your physician. The reader should consult his or her physician for specific information concerning specific medical conditions. While all reasonable efforts have been made to ensure that all information presented is accurate, as research and development in the medical field are ongoing, it is possible that new findings may supersede some data presented.

Dr Brett Hodge MB BS DGO MRCOG, is an Obstetrician/Gynaecologist and Family Doctor who has over thirty-two years in clinical practice. Dr Hodge has a medical practice in The Johnson Building in The Valley (Tel: 264 4975828).