Quintessence Hotel Thanks Anguilla We Did It!!

Anguilla, BWI (October 31, 2018): A year after a nuclear hurricane, Anguilla is set to reopen, bigger, better and cleaner than ever.

Q Hotel and The Fiegers want to show our appreciation to Anguilla, and our excitement for the upcoming 2018-19 season, by offering a pre-opening discount of 50% for dinner at our 5-star restaurant, JULIANS, on Saturday November 3, 2018, beginning at 6:30pm. 50% discount applies to food only. Bar, beverages and service charge not included.

Seating is by reservations only, and is limited to tables of 4, and a total restaurant seating capacity of 40-50. Reservations are highly recommended, please call 264-498-8106 or email reservations@QHotelAnguilla.com.

ABOUT QUINTESSENCE HOTEL

Q Hotel Anguilla is a new Relais & Châteaux boutique hotel overlooking the white sand beaches of Long Bay, with nine lavish suites, a five-star restaurant, two bars, a wellness spa, infinity pool, fitness center, tennis court, yoga pavilion, boutique, and state-of-the-art business suite. Around-the-clock butler and concierge service caters to our guests’ every need.

The Q Hotel Anguilla embodies timeless luxury through culinary excellence and unrivaled hospitality. Ten years in the making, every element of the hotel was created by artisans with museum-like quality, from the classic Versailles floor pattern to the vaulted cedar ceilings. The extensive Haitian art collection, carefully and meticulously procured for decades by owner Geoffrey Fieger, fills every room—mixing spacious comfort with beautiful lush tropical surroundings inside and out.

On the grounds, a tennis court, life-size chess board, yoga pavilion and outdoor massage pagoda offer a focus on health and wellness. Aidan Spa has a full menu of manicures, pedicures, facials and massages using the finest oils, sea salt scrubs and skin care products with the goal of pampering the body, relaxing the mind and soothing the spirit.

Geoffrey Fieger is a nationally known trial lawyer from Detroit, Michigan. He was inspired to build Quintessence by the original Malliouhana Hotel, on Meads Bay, built and operated by the late Leon Roydon. “Like Mr. Roydon and his Malliouhana, I too share a passion for perfection, collecting antiques, Haitian art, beautiful architecture and interior design,” Mr. Fieger says. “It took 10 years to perfect my vision. We are proud to offer Quintessence Hotel as an unparalleled destination for discerning guests who desire unrivaled luxury, privacy and personalized pampering. It is for these special guests that Quintessence was created.”

