TWO ANGUILLIAN LAWYERS CALLED TO THE BAR

Two young Anguillians have been admitted as Barristers-at-Law in the Anguilla Circuit of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.

They are Ms. DeLeon Chrisandra Richardson of Rendezvous, West End, Anguilla, daughter of Mr. Christopher Richardson and Mrs. Sandra Richardson; and Mr. Kyle Kentish of Tanglewood, Anguilla, who comes from a long line of family Barristers and Solicitors. He is the son of Mrs. Joyce Kentish-Egan, QC, and Mr. Glanville Turner and the step son of Mr. Noel Egan.

The young lawyers were called to the Bar at the Anguilla High Court on Friday, February 23, 2017, before Resident Judge, Madam Justice Cheryl Mathurin. Ms. Richardson’s and Mr. Kentish’s applications for admission to the Bar were read by Mrs. Kentish-Egan and seconded respectively by Mr. John Benjamin, QC, and Lawyer Paulette Harrigan.

Both new Barristers are graduates of the University of the West Indies where they obtained the Bachelor of Laws Degree – and the Norman Manley Law School in Jamaica where they obtained the Legal Education Certificate.

The charge to them was delivered by Mrs. Joyce Kentish-Egan to which they replied and expressed gratitude to all who supported them along their road to success.

They were welcomed to the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court by Justice Mathurin who also addressed them about the importance of their call to the Bar and what was expected of them as Barristers of the Court.