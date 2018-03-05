TAYDRA FAHIE DONATES SCHOOL SUPPLIES

Soon after Hurricane Irma, Taydra Fahie, a native of Anguilla, successfully ran a tee-shirt campaign. The goal was to raise money to assist with getting the students back on track and ensuring that they had the necessary supplies, after their return to school was delayed due to the catastrophic 2017 Hurricane Season.

In addition to attending Temple University (USA) full-time, Ms. Fahie runs her own tee-shirt company, “Tayzdaze Tees”, which gave her the creative means to raise money. The donation was made to the Orealia Kelly Primary of which Taydra is a graduate of (Class of 2009).

The school received supplies which included: composition books, pens, pencils, erasers, rules, scissors, markers, paper and other stationery. Mrs. Paula Etienne, the principal of O.K.P.S. and her staff extended their gratitude for the donation to Ms. Fahie.

Taydra extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported her campaign and made the donation possible.

– Press Release