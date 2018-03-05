SOCIAL SECURITY SUPPORTS “WOMEN EMPOWERING WOMEN” HATS & HEELS EVENT 2018

The Social Security Board is pleased to be a Gold Sponsor, for the second time around, of the Hats & Heels “Women Empowering Women” event. A cheque for US$500.00 was handed over this week to the organizers.

The Hats & Heels event, scheduled for Sunday, 4th March 2018 at 11:30 am at Royal Caribbean, Little Harbour, kicks off the celebration of Women’s Week 2018 – and rightfully so. Given the purpose and mission of the organization, to create an environment where women in our community can lead safe lifestyles through the establishment of a women’s hotline in relation to domestic violence, it is quite a fitting opening event for Women’s Week 2018.

The event will be an inspirational one with local and regional guest speakers who will explore the organization’s mission of “women empowering women” through trust, passion, investment and commitment. The speakers will focus on Women Empowerment, domestic violence and this year’s theme #PressForProgress.

The Social Security Board encourages the public to patronize the event as it is a fundraiser for a very worthy cause – in support of women – and wishes the organization much success in its endeavours.

Happy Women’s Week 2018 to all women!

– Press Release