SOCIAL SECURITY BOARD PROVIDES MUCH NEEDED SPONSORSHIP TO ALHCS DEBATING SOCIETY

The Anguilla Social Security Board has remained a faithful sponsor of the ALHCS Debating Society over the years. This week the Board handed over a cheque in the amount of US$10,000.00 to the Debating Society as sponsorship towards the hosting of the 46th Annual Leeward Islands Debating Competition, to be held 2nd – 4th March 2018, at Blue Ridge, Lower South Hill.

In accepting the cheque, ALHCS staff representative, Mrs. Charmaine Rey-Richardson, said: “Hosting the Leeward Island Debating Competition has always been a very expensive undertaking. In these hard economic times it has become increasingly more difficult to secure sponsorship for the event. We are indeed extremely grateful to the Social Security Board for its generous contribution and continued support over the years”.

The Board welcomes the visiting debating teams to our shores and wishes the Anguilla Debating Team much success in this year’s competition.

– Press Release