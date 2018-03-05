RECOVERING SPEAKER MAKES PUBLIC APPEARANCE

After ten challenging months of illness and treatment, Mr. Leroy Rogers, Speaker of the Anguilla House of Assembly, now steadily recovering, has made his first public appearance.

That was on Saturday, February 25, when he attended the divine service at the Mount Fortune Seventh-day Adventist Church, at East End, where he is a longstanding member. He was overwhelmingly welcomed by many persons.

Mr. Rogers fell ill late in April 2017 in Australia where he travelled to attend a meeting of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association. He remained in Melbourne for some time receiving treatment before returning to Anguilla accompanied by his son, Sheldon.

He later spent six weeks with therapists in Toronto, Canada, who assisted him with his rehabilitation and was accompanied by his son. Since returning home, there have been regular inquiries from health personnel from Melbourne Hospital and from Toronto about his recovery and progress.

Speaking to The Anguillian at his home on Wednesday, February 28, Mr. Rogers said he had come a long way and was pleased with the expressions of goodwill and encouragement he has been receiving from many persons in Anguilla.

His caring sister, Mrs. Cheryl Franklin, a retired Nurse, who served in Toronto, and is now back in Anguilla along with her husband, Mr Steven Franklin, expressed much pleasure with his progress and the concern conveyed by all and sundry.

“He is steadily progressing and has obtained some good results from therapists in Canada who assisted him with his walking,” she stated. “He is positive, alert, determined to recover and looks forward to meeting more people or being out in the public more. He is thankful for all the support from Government officials who visited him, his family here and abroad, especially his son, Sheldon, and his caretakers.”