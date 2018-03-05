GENDER CORNER: Building a Legacy for Uplifting Women

Welcome to the second “Gender Corner” article of 2018. The Gender Corner is a bi-weekly column creating thought-provoking and stimulating community discussions about gender matters in Anguilla and around the world. This week we highlight the upcoming Women’s Week 2018 and detail some of the women on our island in enterprising endeavours.

Women’s Week 2018 is upon us! This is the 5th year of a full week of activities, in honour of International Women’s Day, recognizing the strength and leadership of Anguilla’s women. Past Women’s Weeks focused on Celebrating the Spirit of Achievement, Recognizing Women in Hospitality, Honouring Women in the Arts and Highlighting 50 years since the Revolution.

This year, the legacy continues and 18 women in enterprising endeavors are featured for their dedication in pressing for Anguilla’s progress. These dynamic women are impactful in their own ways yet share similar commitments to improving this 35 square mile island through social and community action. The 2018 honorees are:

• Jade Reymond & Vyonne Brooks – Highlighted for their work in creating the “Hats and Heels” organization focused on Women Empowering Women, and endeavoring to end the plight of Domestic Violence in Anguilla.

• Twyla Bradshaw-Richardson & Rochelle Rogers – Featured for their work in furthering sexual health and wellness in Anguilla through unconventional outreach, creative programming and community awareness.

• Dr. Bonnie Richardson-Lake & Carrolle Devonish – Instrumental in the Anguilla Community Foundation and its focus on providing scholarships and supporting positive community programming through its grant process.

• Njeri Carty & Tamara Pradel – Featured for their work as educational entrepreneurs and founders of The Valley, Anguilla branch of the International Federation of Business and Professional Women (BPW).

• Brenda Hodge – Recognised as the Founder/Owner of Brenda’s Tender Loving Care Home for seniors; endeavouring to support our elderly and care for their evolving needs.

• Janine Edwards – Spotlighted for her work in public relations, publicity and marketing innovation as it relates to highlighting charitable causes in Anguilla; being a voice for vulnerable, marginalized and oppressed populations.

• Denecia Niles – Highlighted for envisioning, creating and operating a unique business for Anguilla, The Tea Box Lounge, which has quickly developed into a community haven and a space for positive development.

• Renuka Harrigan & Annishka White – Acknowledged for their work with children with special needs, and their individual commitments to transforming the lives of the vulnerable in our society.

• Ernie Hodge-Carty – Recognised for her work with the Mother’s Union of the St. Mary’s Anglican Church, involvement in the Anguilla Lion’s Club and formative work with the National Council of Women (NCW) Anguilla.

• Kewanah Jean – Featured for her community entrepreneurial work as an interior designer, teacher at WISE Anguilla and owner of Island Crave Ice Cream and Desserts.

• Marissa Hughes & Lily Moses – Spotlighted for their work in developing healthy lifestyles in Anguilla, and exemplifying the rewards that can be attained when an individual sets his or her mind on a goal and sees it to fruition.

• Collette Jones-Chin – Highlighted for her work in theatre arts in Anguilla, with productions and creative arts endeavours that have built the self-esteem of Anguilla’s youth and exposed the God-given talents of many.

Please make sure to listen to Radio Anguilla or online for the interviews with these 18 dynamic women. Connect on Facebook @ Gender Affairs Anguilla or www.genderaffairsanguilla.com for the full Women’s Week schedule and behind the scenes treats!

Remember that it’s critical for us to applaud the successes of our visionary women for without them, those who have come before and those who are yet to come, we couldn’t witness the impact that a few good women can make. These times of praise and gratitude keep us reaching new heights so take a moment to love and uplift a woman’s spirit this week!

If you’d like to contribute to The Gender Corner, or would like a particular topic addressed, feel free to email Dr. Ronya Foy Connor, Gender Development Coordinator, Ministry of Social Development, at Ronya.Foy-Connor@gov.ai or call at 497-3042 or 497-3930.