dck worldwide Brings its “Building a Better Community Award” Program to Anguilla, BWI

dck worldwide is proud to be involved in bringing construction projects to life that enhance communities and enrich people’s lives. We know our buildings play a big part in the community, and we do too.

The dck worldwide Building a Better Community Award is designed to recognize an individual, civic group, or charitable organization that has played a significant role in changing lives and making the region a better place. The Award consists of a US$5,000 donation by dck worldwide to the winner’s charity or cause. The winner will also be presented with a crystal award in honor of their community achievements.

According to dck worldwide’s CEO and President, Stephen D’Angelo, “Our people in every regional office and construction project site gets involved in supporting the community where they work and play. As the general contractor for the Belmond Cap Juluca project, we want to recognize those individuals or organizations that share in our commitment to improving neighborhoods and peoples’ lives in Anguilla. This is especially important for the island and other parts of the Caribbean that are still recovering from last year’s hurricanes.”

The dck worldwide Building a Better Community Award is open to all organizations based in Anguilla. To nominate an individual or group (you can self-nominate), please provide us with a summary (500 words or less) detailing how the individual or group has built a better community and improved the lives of fellow citizens on the island. The summary should also include how the donation will be used, contact information for the person(s) submitting the nomination, and for the individual or group being nominated too.

Nominations can be sent via email to rsagwitz@dckww.com or mailed to dck worldwide, Six PPG Place, Suite 700, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA, attention Rob Sagwitz, Director of Marketing.

All nominations must be received no later than midnight, April 30, 2018. The winner will be selected by dck worldwide’s Building a Better Community Award Committee and announced on or before May 15, 2018.

About dck worldwide

dck worldwide is a global construction company dedicated to developing, managing, and building projects around the world. For almost 100 years, corporations, developers, and governments have trusted dck worldwide to flawlessly bring their blueprints to life. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with regional offices in California, Hawaii, Arizona, Florida, the Philippines, and throughout the Caribbean, including St. Kitts and Nevis, we globally employ construction professionals and craftsmen with the commitment, expertise and passionate work ethic that is the cornerstone of our success and continued growth. Over the decades, we have contributed to our clients’ ability to realize extraordinary achievements. In doing so, dck worldwide has not only built a diverse portfolio of lasting structures, we have built a reputation for building solutions. For more information, visit our website at www.dckww.com.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)