CUSTOMERS OF DIGICEL’S NEW HOME ENTERTAINMENT – FIBRE TO THE HOME- SERVICE GET READY TO ‘EXPERIENCE THE DIFFERENCE’

Anguilla: After announcing recently that they will introduce the latest technology in home entertainment with their Fibre to the Home (FTTH) service, Digicel is now excitedly sharing the difference that their new Home Entertainment Fibre to the Home (FTTH) will make to their customers’ entertainment experience. The new FTTH network is one major aspect of Digicel’s $20 million investment in Anguilla’s technology infrastructure.

Kerchelle Jn. Charles-Hodge, Digicel Anguilla CEO said, “Digicel has been busy constructing Anguilla’s first full Home Entertainment service, Fibre to the Home (FTTH) network. The installation of this fibre network is due to be completed by the first quarter of 2018. Residents will be able to enjoy high-speed, reliable internet and a superb TV experience, all supported by fibre all the way to their homes, with no loss of speed or quality.”

Mrs. Hodge also explained, “The big benefit for customers is that our fibre network will not be connected to the old copper or HFC network. We are building a brand new network of dedicated fibre cables that feed directly into customers’ homes and businesses.”

It will be Anguilla’s only true continuous fibre network, with cables transporting amazing, superfast uninterrupted speeds directly to customers. Fibre is more resilient, more secure, more direct and more efficient than any other cable solution – unaffected by the elements, terrain or distance.

Customers can expect an awesome experience, since only fibre can deliver services that are consistent to every household as well as deliver the advertised speed on the modem. In addition, only fibre can deliver pictures to the TV that are unsurpassed in clarity and sharpness.

Digicel is currently accepting expressions of interest for FTTH from prospective customers in the areas of Shoal Bay West, The Cove, West End Village, Meads Bay, Long Bay Village, Rockfarm and George Hill.

You can access forms via Digicel’s Experience Store in the Valley as well as on their website at www.digicelplayanguilla.com, in the newspapers. Completed forms should be submitted to retail and sales staff at Digicel’s Experience Store.

– Press Release

28, February 2018