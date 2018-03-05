Ask Your Doctor: BULIMIA NERVOSA

Several eating disorders have been identified, but one of the most life-threatening ones is that of bulimia nervosa or more commonly known as bulimia. The incidence of this disorder appears to be increasing especially among females.

What is bulimia nervosa?

This disorder was first described and classified by the British psychiatrist Gerald Russell in 1979. Bulimia nervosa comes from a Greek word meaning ravenous hunger. Bulimia nervosa is a psychological and severe life-threatening eating disorder described by the ingestion of an abnormally large amount of food in short time period, followed by an attempt to avoid gaining weight by purging what was consumed. There are several methods used for purging. They include forced vomiting, excessive use of laxatives or laxatives or diuretics, and extreme or prolonged periods of exercising.

What are the major types of bulimia?

The two most common types of bulimia are the purging type and non-purging type.

• Purging type – This type of bulimia nervosa accounts for most of the cases of those suffering from this eating disorder. In this form, individuals will regularly engage in self-induced vomiting or abuse of laxatives, diuretics or enemas after a period of bingeing.

• Non-purging type – In this form of bulimia nervosa, the individual will use other inappropriate methods of compensation for binge episodes, such as excessive exercising or fasting. In these cases, the typical forms of purging, such as self-induced vomiting, are not regularly utilized.

There is often overlap in these types.

What are the signs and symptoms of bulimia?

Bulimia signs and symptoms may include the following:

• Being preoccupied with body shape and weight

• Living in fear of gaining weight

• Feeling that you cannot control your eating behaviour

• Eating until the point of discomfort or pain

• Eating much more food in a binge episode than in a normal meal or snack

• Forcing yourself to vomit or exercise too much to keep from gaining weight after bingeing

• Misusing laxatives, diuretics or enemas after eating

• Restricting calories or avoiding certain foods between binges

• Using dietary supplements or herbal products excessively for weight loss

What are some causes of bulimia?

The exact cause of bulimia is unknown. There are many factors that could play a role in the development of eating disorders, including biology, emotional health, societal expectations and other issues.

What are some risk factors for bulimia?

Anyone can get bulimia, but it is more common in females usually starting in adolescence. There are several factors that increase your risk of bulimia, and include:

• Biology. People with first-degree relatives (siblings, parents or children) with an eating disorder may be more likely to develop an eating disorder, suggesting a possible genetic link. It’s also possible that a deficiency in the brain chemical serotonin may play a role. And, being overweight as a child or teen may increase the risk.

• Psychological and emotional issues. Psychological and emotional problems, such as anxiety disorder or low self-esteem, can contribute to eating disorders. Triggers for bingeing may include stress, poor body self-image, food, restrictive dieting or boredom. In some cases, traumatic events and environmental stress may be contributing factors.

• Media and societal pressure.

• Sports, work or artistic pressures. Athletes, actors, dancers and models are at a higher risk of eating disorders. Coaches and parents may inadvertently raise the risk by encouraging young athletes to lose weight, maintain a low weight and restrict eating for better performance.

Treatment

Individuals with bulimia need several types of treatment, although combining psychotherapy with antidepressants may be the most effective for overcoming the disorder.

Treatment generally involves a team approach that includes the affected individual, the family, the primary care doctor or other healthcare provider, as well as a mental health provider and a dietitian experienced in treating eating disorders.

If you have any bulimia symptoms, seek medical help as soon as possible. If left untreated, bulimia can severely impact your health.

What are some complications of untreated bulimia?

Bulimia is a serious disorder. It can cause numerous serious and even life-threatening complications. Possible complications include:

• Dehydration, which can lead to major medical problems such as kidney failure

• Heart problems, such as an irregular heartbeat or heart failure

• Severe tooth decay and gum disease

• Absent or irregular periods in females

• Digestive problems, and possibly a dependence on laxatives to have bowel movements

• Anxiety and depression

• Misuse of alcohol or drugs

• Suicide

Relatives and friends can help

Some family members and friends often feel hopeless when dealing with an individual with bulimia.

If you think a loved one may have symptoms of bulimia, have an open and honest discussion about your concerns. You cannot force someone to seek professional care, but you can offer encouragement and support. You can also help find a qualified doctor or mental health provider, make an appointment, and even offer to accompany his or her to the doctor.

What are somethings that might lead you to suspect bulimia?

It might be difficult for a non-health worker to identify bulimia in an individual as most of them are normal weight or slightly overweight. Red flags that family and friends may notice in an individual with bulimia include:

• Constantly worrying or complaining about being fat

• Having a distorted, excessively negative body image

• Repeatedly eating unusually large quantities of food in one sitting, especially foods the person would normally avoid

• Not wanting to eat in public or in front of others

• Going to the bathroom right after eating or during meals

• Exercising too much

• Having sores, scars or calluses on the knuckles or hands

• Having damaged teeth and gums

Conclusion

Bulimia is an eating disorder and mental health condition. People who have bulimia go through periods where they eat a lot of food in a very short amount of time (binge eating) and then make themselves sick, use laxatives or do excessive exercise, or a combination of these, to try to stop themselves gaining weight.

Getting help and support as soon as possible gives you the best chance of recovering from bulimia. If you think you may have bulimia have a talk with your doctor today. Remember this is a serious disorder that can lead to death.

Ask Your Doctor is a health education column and is not a substitute for medical advice from your physician. The reader should consult his or her physician for specific information concerning specific medical conditions. While all reasonable efforts have been made to ensure that all information presented is accurate, as research and development in the medical field are ongoing, it is possible that new findings may supersede some data presented.

Dr Brett Hodge MB BS DGO MRCOG, is an Obstetrician/Gynaecologist and Family Doctor who has over thirty-five years in clinical practice. Dr Hodge has a medical practice in The Johnson Building in The Valley (Tel: 264 4975828).