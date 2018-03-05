ANGUILLA’S BOYS BRIGADE PRAISED FOR PERFORMANCE

The nearly 100-strong Boys Brigade Companies in Anguilla, attached to three of the six Methodist Churches on the island, have been praised for their performance both in Anguilla and in the region.

The words of praise were expressed by Captain James Gumbs of St. Martin/St. Maarten, and Boys Brigade Regional Coordinator, Mr. Walter Stewart of Trinidad, on Sunday, February 25 at Zion Methodist Church at North Hill. There, the service was conducted by the Anguilla Boys Brigade.

Mr. Fred Thompson was the liturgist for the service and the message was delivered by Mr. David Carty. Mr. Carty spoke on the “Metaphors of our Faith”. Focusing on the Apostle Paul’s descriptive use of a Roman soldier’s armour, in the Letter to the Ephesians, as a means to understand how Christians need to guard themselves against spiritual attack. He explained the military might that Rome was in the time of Jesus and how their military power was used by Paul as a metaphor for the defense and strength of God’s power in our lives. He then went on to the metaphor of the “Anchor” which is the symbol of the Boys Brigade and their motto, “Sure and Steadfast”. He explained the vital importance of the anchor to all ships at sea, giving interesting examples of how Anguillian seamen in the past relied entirely on hurricane anchors to secure their valuable vessels during the hurricane season. He then demonstrated why the anchor was such a powerful metaphor for security in the Christian faith, using the well loved hymn “Will your anchor hold in the storms of life” to explain how Christ was and is the “Rock” on which the Christian must anchor his faith.

The service was part of a weekend Regional Fellowship involving the Executive Members of the Eastern and Southern Caribbean and the Anguilla Boys Brigade officers, leaders and members.

“I am responsible for the Boys Brigade in this area which comprises BVI, St. Eustatius, Antigua, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, St. Martin, St. Maarten and Anguilla,” said Captain Gumbs. “You here in Anguilla might not see it, but I am the person who travels. Today, Anguilla has the strongest Boys Brigade in the region. Anguilla has set an example for Boys Brigade in the region. I know you have come a long way, and still have a long way to go, but you are the strongest Boys Brigade in the Caribbean at this moment.”

Mr. Walter Stewart, the Trinidad-based Regional Coordinator, commented: “I concur with Officer Gumbs that since the resurgence of Boys Brigade on Anguilla in 2016, Anguilla has really been a force to reckon with. It is with pride and pleasure, therefore, that I announce that in 2020 the next Regional Fellowship Meeting and Camp will be held in Anguilla.”

Earlier Mr. Stewart said: “When we met last year in Antigua, we were very privileged and pleased to have, as the largest contingent at the camp, the companies representing Anguilla. There were about 200 campers in Antigua when we celebrated 125 years of Boys Brigade in the Eastern and Southern Caribbean.

“As if Anguilla was not content with having the most campers in the camp, Anguilla also stole from us the champion camper [won by] Nicholas Carbon. Mr. Carbon exemplified what a true Boys Brigade should be: his deportment, respect, involvement, his team spiritedness and all that contributes to a true Boys Brigade. That’s why we, the officers and leaders, are so inspired and committed because our mandate is to ensure that these boys grow into men of true Christian manhood. The objectives of the Boys Brigade include obedience, reverence, discipline and self-respect. That is our primary focus.

“We need to commend all the officers, especially on Anguilla, who are so committed and so desirous of seeing the young men of Anguilla [grow into respectable citizens of the island]. I want all the officers of Anguilla to stand to acknowledge them and to appreciate the hard work they are doing.”

Mr. Stewart continued: “The incidents of September 2017 [the results of Hurricane Irma] in Anguilla in particular, touched the hearts of all of us far and wide. Immediately upon hearing the news, and viewing the excerpts on television, I contacted our Principal in the United Kingdom – Global Fellowship of Christian Youth – which immediately put things in place to ensure that there is some kind of relief assistance towards restoring Anguilla to its pristine glory once again.

“I am happy to announce that based on our contributions by our Global Fellowship of Youth Partners and the international assisting youth organisations, such as the Boys Brigade, we want to make three presentations: one of course to Rev. Lindsay Richardson, your Island Counsellor/ President in Anguilla and two others to Captain James Gumbs who is representing French St. Martin and Dutch St. Maarten.”

The presentations were US$500 to the Boys Brigade in the three territories.

Meanwhile, Rev. Dr. Wycherley Gumbs, Superintendent of the Anguilla Methodist Circuit, commented: “We are pleased and proud, as Captain Gumbs, said of the boys and officers from the region, some of them meeting here in Anguilla, and the large number of boys of the Anguilla companies. They have worked together with families, the church leaders and the Boys Brigade captains to ensure that the boys develop into true Christian manhood.

“We look forward to that continuing discipline and effort. We are convinced that Anguilla and the region will not be the people we want them to become until our boys become men with discipline, integrity, faith and a sense of purpose; so that with our girls, we can become the leaders of Anguilla. Without discipline which comes from Girls Brigade, Boys Brigade, Giel Scouts, Boys Scouts and other such organisations, we are indeed doing a poor job but we thank our officers for their work.”

The Executive Members of the Boys Brigade Regional Fellowship of the Eastern and Southern Caribbean are as follows:

Regional Coordinator: Mr. Walter Stewart (Trinidad); Secretary: Mr. Damon Bacchus (St. Kitts); Treasurer: Ms. Gina Brooks (Anguilla); Zone Coordinator, Southern Caribbean: Sheridan Tobias (Tobago); and Captain Carlisle Williams (Montserrat).

There are three active Boys Brigade Companies in Anguilla: First Anguilla attached to Bethel Methodist Church led by Captain Claudius Gumbs, Lydel Bart and Asta Niles; Second Anguilla attached to Ebenezer led by Captain Andre Samuels, Dorla Hodge and Gina Brooks; and Fourth Anguilla attached to Zion Methodist Church led by Captain Allister Richardson, Tina Bryan, Kathleen Smith and Marcia Hodge.