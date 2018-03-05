Social Life: IONIA HODGE CELEBATES OVER 70 WITH LARGE FAMILY MEMBERS

One of the persons who celebrated birthdays at St. Augustine’s Anglican Church at East End, on Sunday, February 25, was senior member, Ionia Hodge, a prominent resident at Sandy Hill and one of the heroines of the Anguilla Revolution.

Mrs. Hodge, 73, who was born at East End and attended school there, is well-known in her village community and across the island for her culinary dishes – a cooking skill she has passed on to an up and coming family member.__

She expressed pride and delight in being alive and to be have been surrounded on her birthday probably by the largest number of children, grandchildren and other family members at East End and Sandy Hill.

Her family organised and held a luncheon for her birthday.