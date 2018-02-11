YOUTH EXPOSURE LAUNCHES 2018, 4TH COHORT

On 29th January, 2018 the Department of Youth and Culture conducted an orientation session with the 4th cohort of the Youth EXPOSURE programme. This session was held at the Anguilla Community Centre (ACC) with 12 clients present.

Mr. Bren Romney, Director of the Department of Youth and Culture, welcomed the 2018 cohort and briefly introduced the programme. The orientation session was facilitated by the Programme Officer – Youth Development, Mrs. Jocelyne Mills, who provided a comprehensive overview of the programme and its benefits to the clients. Mrs. Mills also encouraged the clients to take full advantage of the programme and use this as an opportunity to strengthen their work ethics and skills and further develop their resumes in order to make themselves more marketable for fulltime employment.

The 2018 cohort of Youth EXPOSURE Clients also started a four (4) day Supporting Students and Preparatory training workshop on Tuesday 30th January 2018 and ended on Friday 2nd February 2018. This workshop was facilitated by the Anguilla Community College (ACC).

Five (5) of the twelve (12) Youth EXPOSURE clients have been placed as Teaching Assistants in support of the Education System in Anguilla. Another, five new Teaching Assistants who are already working at various primary schools, were also given the opportunity to participate in the Supporting Students training workshop.

The Youth EXPOSURE 2018 clients began their six (6) month cycle on Thursday 1st February, 2018 at various Government Departments.

The Youth EXPOSURE Programme targets Belongers of Anguilla between the ages of 17 and 30, who have a minimum of 4 CSEC subjects including English A, and have been actively seeking employment for one (1) or more years. College and university graduates are also eligible for the Youth EXPOSURE Programme.

The clients of the programme are attached to various Government and quasi-Government Departments, including Primary Schools, for a period of six months and will receive professional development training from the Anguilla Community College. A monthly stipend will be paid to each client by the Government of Anguilla (Department of Youth and Culture).

For further information of the Youth EXPOSURE Programme or to apply to the 2019 cohort, please contact Mrs. Jocelyne Mills, Programme Officer – Youth at Jocelyne.mills@gov.ai or by telephone (264) 498 3792/497 0969, at the Department of Youth and Culture.

