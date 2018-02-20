WARRIORS WINNERS OF POLICE DOMINO TOURNAMENTS

The Warriors Domino Team is celebrating as the winners of the three Categories of the Police Domino Tournaments. It was some long tiring nights but we persevered to the end as we were determined to be successful.

We own the police knock-out held in November 2017.

We won the preliminary round held from November 2017 to January 2018.

And we came in victorious as we won the Royal Anguilla Police Force dominoes tournament which ended on January 2018.

We would like to extend special thanks and gratitude to our team members and supporters.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)