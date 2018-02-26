VISIT OF SIR SIMON McDONALD TO ANGUILLA

Over the week-end of 17 -18 February, Sir Simon McDonald, Permanent Under-Secretary, and the most senior Public Servant in the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO) visited Anguilla.

While on island he met with the Governor, Chief Minister, Deputy Governor as well a broad cross-section of Anguillians from government and the private sector. Sir Simon also visited Her Majesty’s Prison, met with the Acting Police Commissioner, and ended his visit with an engaging meeting on Sunday morning, February 18, with key stakeholders in Anguilla’s tourism industry. He also had the opportunity to see the progress and challenges on the island following Hurricane Irma.

He visited the British Virgin Islands before arriving in Anguilla.