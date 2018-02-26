UWI OPEN CAMPUS LAUNCHES ALUMNI AWARDS AND MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP

In a special two-fold press conference called on Monday morning, February 19th, the University of the West Indies Open Campus announced the launch of its 2018 Alumni Awards, as well as the second recipient of the Julian R. Harrigan Memorial Scholarship.

Moderator of the press conference, UWI’s Open Campus Manager Dr. Phyllis Fleming-Banks stated: “In 2016 the UWI Open Campus, and the UWI Alumni Association, launched an initiative to celebrate and recognize the achievements and contributions of the past local UWI graduates. Our first awards ceremony paid tribute to the late Mr. Julian R. Harrigan, former resident tutor and UWI representative, whose contributions to the work of the university on Anguilla spanned some eighteen years, from 1989 to 2007.

“In collaboration with Mr. Harrigan’s family, we have been also able to establish the Julian R. Harrigan Memorial Scholarship Fund in his honor and memory. In 2016/2017, Ms. Kareen Harrigan, one of our students in our Bachelor of Science Youth Development Program, was named the first recipient of the scholarship award. Today, we have the second recipient for the 2017/2018 academic year to be announced.

“Today, we will also launch our 2018 Alumni Awards, and given that this is the year that we are celebrating the 70th anniversary of UWI, and seeing that the UWI Alumni Awards generate the main source of funding for the Julian R. Harrigan Scholarship, we felt it was important to observe both activities together.”

The President of the UWI Alumni Association (Anguilla Chapter), Mr. Stanley Reid, gave an overview of the UWI Alumni Awards: “The UWI Alumni Association (Anguilla Chapter) has some responsibility for the hosting of the annual awards. This year, we are playing on the theme of the 70th Anniversary of UWI. The university was established in 1948 with the Mona Campus in Jamaica. We would like to engage with the public, over the next six weeks, to indentify at least seven Anguillian UWI pioneers, so that we can honor then for their contribution to Anguilla, through their training at the university, and for the role they played in our society over the years. We hope that members of the public will be helpful in nominating these persons.”

Dr. Fleming-Banks hinted that those seven persons who will be honored as UWI pioneers, during the upcoming awards ceremony, will the given the honorable title of UWI Pelicans.

Ms. Avon Carty, Steering Committee member, gave brief information regarding the actual proposed awards event. She emphasized that she is expecting great support and engagement from the public. “This,” she said, “will be critical with regard to making the fundraising event a success. Seeing that we are still working on the details of the awards ceremony plan, we cannot share the date or cost per ticket yet, or whether it will be a sit-down type of dinner or a cocktail-type of event. We are just planning for a gala event.”

Next, before announcing the recipient of the Julian R. Harrigan Memorial Scholarship, Mr. Carl Harrigan, Member of the Scholarship Selections Committee, and the brother of Julian, listed the criteria for the selection of the successful candidate for the scholarship. He noted: “The scholarship is basically for one year. The value of it is US$2,200.00. The requirements are: that the scholarship is open to new and continuing students; the student who would have received the scholarship can reapply for the following year; the applicant must be registered in some form of social work, youth development work, or a public administration program offered by the UWI Open Campus; the applicant must be a belonger of Anguilla; the applicant must show a verifiable financial need; the applicant must carry the minimum number of credit hours necessary to be a full-time or part-time undergraduate; graduate students are not illegible; the application must be accompanied by a typed statement of five hundred words explaining, ‘Why I Should Receive the Julian R. Harrigan Scholarship’; the applicant must submit two reference letters; involvement in core-curricular activities such as student guild should be an asset.”

Applications for the scholarship should be submitted to: The University of the West Indies Open Campus, PO Box 1439, The Valley, Anguilla.

The recipient of the 2017/2018 Julian R. Harrigan Memorial Scholarship was then announced as Ms. Jackie Harrigan. She was born in 1993 in Anguilla to Abraham Harrigan and Elaine Phillips. As a child, she experienced the loss of both parents, the relocation of her home, and the disruption of family life. She had to make adjustments to life without pivotal influential forces.

Jackie is currently employed with the Government of Anguilla. She is presently enrolled with the UWI Open Campus, pursuing a Bachelors Degree in Social Work with a concentration in Youth Development.

As a teenager, Jackie has always been interactive in academic and community groups including The Literacy and Debating Society, the “Tourism is We Ting” Club and the Pathfinders Club of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Her engagement with the community presently continues as a Guild member of the UWI Open Campus and the Anguilla Red Cross.

Jackie has always been passionate about the wellbeing of children. She has been adamant that her experiences, coupled with her faith, will allow her to become an influential force in the lives of young minds. She eagerly looks forward to continue to contribute to Anguilla in Social Work and Youth Development wherever opportunities arise.

On hand to witness Jackie receiving her treasured scholarship was Mrs. Anita Martin-Ruan who showed her a high degree of matriarchal support after the death of her parents. Also present as witnesses were: Mrs. Ellenita Harrigan, former wife of Mr. Julian Harrigan, as well as his sister, Mrs. Brenda Proctor.

In her response, Jackie expressed her thanks to the university and the family of Mr. Julian Harrigan for the opportunity that has been given to her. She said that she will certainly do her best, according to her abilities, to make the university, and everyone else, proud.

Speaking with The Anguillian after the event, Jackie said that she would want to thank everyone who had impacted her life up to this stage but, particularly, she would like to express her gratitude to Mrs. Anita Martin-Ruan who had been there for her after her parents’ death and who, along with former school principal, Mrs. Ingrid Lake, had encouraged her to return to school even through her grief and trauma. She also wished to thank Ms. Danath Webster and her family, as well, who had been supportive of her after her mother’s death.

The Anguillian extends warm congratulations to Jackie as the second recipient of UWI’s Julian R. Harrigan Memorial Scholarship.