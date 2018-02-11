UWI Open Campus Anguilla Student Guild Participates in Regional Guild Fest 2018 as part of the University’s 70th Anniversary Celebrations

Students at the UWI Open Campus Anguilla kicked off Semester Two 2017/2018 by participating in the Regional Guild Fest 2018. Under the theme “70 Years of the rising western light and 10 years of getting the online modality right” the January 20th – 26th celebration included all UWI Open Campus Territories. Activities included a Church Service, the Annual General Meeting, an “I am UWI Day”, Guild Cocktail and Awards evening Panel discussion and Councillors Day.

The highlight of the week was “I am UWI day”. Scores of students, represented in their Open Campus colours of Orange, black and white. The pelican pride shun in not only in the students but the staff and alumni as well. Other Caribbean territories envied the social media tsunami the Anguilla team created with their wave of photos and videos posting. Dr Phyllis Fleming Banks expressed how humbled she was at the representation that day. She encouraged the students to keep flying soaring higher with pride as the university has been doing for past 70 years.

Celebrations continued with the Guild Awards and Cocktail and award Evening and the presentation of the Guild Tuition Grant Award to Mr Ruiz Thomas on January 24th. Mr Thomas, who is enrolled in the University’s Bachelor of Science in Social Services Degree programme, was surprisingly the only applicant for the local award. The grant was made available to all UWI Anguilla Open Campus Students and covers the cost of one course for Semester Two.

The Award was presented by Chair of the local Chapter Ms Kemoloy Murphy and Vice Chair Mrs Charlene Roach who congratulated Mr Thomas on behalf of the entire student body. The Guild Executive also recognised Ms Arlene Brown and Shermel Hodge, both staff members of the Anguilla Open Campus Site, for their prompt support and dedication to the students. Recognition was also given to Mr Trevor Queeley immediate past Chair of the Anguilla Guild Executive for his work, dedication and support over the years. Mr Queeley is in his final year and Guild members also wished him success in his future endeavours.

The week of activities ended on January 26th with the “Councillors’ Night” at flavours Restaurant. The Guild wishes to remind all student to work hard and take advantage of these initiatives by the Guild by also applying for the award.

