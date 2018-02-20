THREE MILES OF FENCING WIRE TO SECURE ANGUILLA’s AIRPORT

Three miles of fencing wire are to be used to secure the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport following the destruction caused by Hurricane Irma. The fencing material is part of a three-pronged project, for the airport, funded by the British Government from a grant of 1.5 million pounds.

The rest of the funding was committed to the provision of the temporary Air Control Tower, now in use at the airport, and the purchase of lights for the runway – the latter of which are still to be received in Anguilla.

The destruction of the original wire fence left the airport runway unsecured at night-time when there could be incursions by animals as well as persons, thereby posing a security risk to aircraft, movements. Three contractors have been selected to handle the work which will be done under the supervision of the Anguilla Air and Sea Ports Authority.

Mr. Sherman Williams, Finance Manager, with the Port Authority, said it was hoped that the fencing work would be undertaken shortly to return the airport to night-time operations as quickly as possible. “The fencing is essential because we need to be able to ensure a certain level of safety not only in terms of the human element, but also in terms of animals, etc. coming onto the runway at night,” he stated.