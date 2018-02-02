SUNSET HOMES

anguillian
By anguillian February 2, 2018 10:21

Related Articles

cuba

Enthusiastic Offcers from The Royal Fleet Auxiliary Ship RFA Mounts Bay joined forces
with construction team at Tender Loving Care Home for The Elderly during their recent visit.

Platinum Sponsor: Bixby Bridge Capital

Supporting Sponsors

                          DLG Engineering                                                             @helpanguilla and @yachtaidglobal
Cuisinart Golf & Spa and The Reef                                                         Leroy Gumbs/Leeward Construction
BeachCourt Villa Family and Friends                                                      Pelican Investments
Rayme Lake/Anguilla Masonry Products                                                       Rhona Richardson-Roydon
Bloom Anguilla Relief Fund                                                                        Greig’s Trucking
APLO New York                                                                                                     Lakes Do It Best
ABC Supplies

cuba1

Representatives from Government of Anguilla, Bixby Bridge Capital,
Tender Loving Care, Sunset Homes

cuba2

Major Milestone: Concrete Roof Pour at Tender Loving Care

anguillian
By anguillian February 2, 2018 10:21

Socialize

Facebook

Advertisement

Latest Poll

Do you like the new layout of the Anguillian ?