SUNSET HOMES
Related Articles
Enthusiastic Offcers from The Royal Fleet Auxiliary Ship RFA Mounts Bay joined forces
with construction team at Tender Loving Care Home for The Elderly during their recent visit.
Platinum Sponsor: Bixby Bridge Capital
Supporting Sponsors
DLG Engineering @helpanguilla and @yachtaidglobal
Cuisinart Golf & Spa and The Reef Leroy Gumbs/Leeward Construction
BeachCourt Villa Family and Friends Pelican Investments
Rayme Lake/Anguilla Masonry Products Rhona Richardson-Roydon
Bloom Anguilla Relief Fund Greig’s Trucking
APLO New York Lakes Do It Best
ABC Supplies
Representatives from Government of Anguilla, Bixby Bridge Capital,
Tender Loving Care, Sunset Homes
Major Milestone: Concrete Roof Pour at Tender Loving Care