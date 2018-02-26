SPECIAL EDUCATION NEEDS WEEK 2018 “We received…. It’s our time to give back!”

It may seem like an unusual year for Anguilla, having passed through the beating of the recent Hurricane Irma. However, it is also a year for giving thanks. This year’s celebrations for Special Education Week will take a different perspective from previous years, as it will seek to show appreciation for the support given to all special education programs across Anguilla’s schools. Businesses, individuals and the community at large have always shared in our goal to provide the best provision for our students with special educational needs. In light of this response, the Department of Education’s Special Education Division has decided to say, “ Thank You” for all the love, support and encouragement given to their programmes. It was quite evident, particularly after the recent storm, that persons reached out even more to ensure this population of students were not forgotten in the recovery process.

Celebrations this year will be centred around the slogan, “ We received…. It’s our time to give back!”. The week will begin with the usual church service on the Sunday, 4th March 2018 at the Church of God Holiness in Stoney Ground. The week’s activities will include students and teachers showing appreciation through tokens, words of thanks, and activities to demonstrate gratitude to all stakeholders. The week will climax with a beach clean-up at the Sandy Ground Beach as this sector of students will be demonstrating their love for Anguilla and ensuring that they participate in the bouncing back of our island paradise.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)