Say Enough is Enough! Social Media Page Launched in SVG

On Saturday 28th January, 2018, a new social justice Facebook page “Say Enough is Enough,” focused on women’s issues was launched by Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Public Service Union 2nd Vice President, Javelle Frank. Frank said that, “Issues affecting our women and girls should not be placed on a shelf or swept under the rug. These issues should be addressed, discussed, and dealt with effectively and immediately if we are to progress as a country. All members of society must be treated with equality and respect”.

Miss Frank said, the idea for the Facebook page came about early last year during the time when she was preparing to present on the issue of Sexual Harassment at the 47th Caribbean Public Services Association (CPSA) Annual Conference in Anguilla. She notes that, “Our goal is to create an educational forum about the issues that affect us, in particular women and girls.”

Speaking on the issue of sexual harassment, which has garnered international attention in recent months, Frank said, “Right here in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Street and Sexual Harassment is often dismissed as mere joking, and has been normalized in our society, although it is not ok. Although this issue impacts men, especially those in vulnerable groups, the truth is that the majority of victims of sexual harassment are women. It is high time, that the issue be given prominence and the necessary legislation be put in place to deal with the issues. The time is now: enough is enough!”.

Miss Frank, who was one of the presenters at a Public Service Union workshop last December, highlighted that, “shame, fear of being blamed, defamed, losing a job, or a lack of basic understanding of human rights are reasons why people are afraid to speak out. That’s truly sad!”

Miss Frank said Say Enough is Enough social media community will not only focus on the issue of sexual harassment, but will address other issues including child abuse, rape, sexual assault, exploitation and violence, and other forms of abuse. Miss Frank, who is also a member of the newly formed organization Voice of the Disabled said she is privileged to be a part of the organization and looks forward to lending her voice and bringing awareness to the issues persons with disabilities face on a daily basis.

The young, single mother of three girls, made it absolutely clear that although she had faced abuse in the past, she has made the necessary sacrifices to ensure her daughters are not exposed to what she went through in her earlier years. “While growing up as a child, I had my share of emotional, physical and verbal abuse for little things that could have been handled with a simple warning or proper training. Every scar I own has a story to tell, but I have resolved to do better by my girls. So this struggle is deeply personal.”

The young, union leader and radio personality is calling on women in particular to speak out about whatever issues are affecting them. “We can no longer say its okay. It’s not! Say no and mean no. It’s your life, you have the right to control what happens around and to you and you have the willpower to hold your head high and, still keep your dignity intact. If you need help, seek the help you need”

Miss Frank pleaded further to the men, “Our society is in urgent need of positive role models our sons and daughters, spouses, and others can look up to. You too can take a stand and say Enough is Enough”.

The social media page (Say Enough is Enough) has already attracted 250 likes in less than two weeks and has gained regional support from groups expressing interest in lending a hand. She said they would like to reach 1000 likes by the beginning of Women History Month in March. Miss Frank thanked her team for their dedication, time and effort and stated that she looks forward to the work ahead. Her team of volunteers is currently planning several activities for 2018. Persons wishing to reach out to Miss Frank and her group can do so by contacting say enoughisenough2018@gmail.com.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)