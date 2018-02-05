PRINCIPAL AND DEPUTY PRINCIPAL OF ADRIAN T. HAZELL PRIMARY SCHOOL GRADUATE FROM WALDEN UNIVERSITY

Principal Tracelyn Hamilton

Mrs.Tracelyn Hamilton has graduated from Walden University with her second Master’s degree. The ceremony took place on Saturday, January 20th at the Tampa Convention Center at 10:00 a.m.

In January 2016, Mrs Hamilton began her studies to pursue a Master’s of Science Degree in Education, with a concentration in Educational Leadership and Administration. She successfully completed it in August 2017 with a 4.0 GPA, and which earned her the opportunity to be a member of the Golden Key International Honours Society.

The journey was not an easy one. Juggling between her personal, family and professional lives, along with studying via an online forum was a first time experience. First and foremost, Mrs Hamilton expresses sincere gratitude to God for wisdom and strength, that despite the gruelling hours of study, to successfully complete the course. Thanks to the Government of Anguilla which continues to commit to the development of its human resource. She also thanks her family and friends for the unwavering support and encouragement throughout the period of study.

Mrs Hamilton strongly believes that, “Dreams can become reality if you dare to make them happen”.

Deputy Principal Shauna Connor

Deputy Principal Tr. Shauna Connor completed her Master’s of Science in Leadership on May 2016 and graduated on 20th January 2018. She gives God thanks for strength and guidance and extends gratitude to the Government of Anguilla, her family, colleagues and friends for their support and encouragement.

She believes an important key to life is personal growth: emotional, spiritual and intellectual. Developing an attitude where we constantly learn is the only way to succeed in the dynamic environment in which we live.

She will like to encourage her fellow colleagues to decide today to become lifelong learners. No one can learn everything there is to know but we can try. Decide what skills or specific knowledge would most improve your life and start today.

