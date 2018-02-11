POLICE FORCE HONOURS SENIORS WITH LUNCHEON

As part of the activities marking the annual Police Week 2018 observance, a special luncheon, organized by the RAPF, was held at police headquarters on Thursday, January 1st.

Spearheading this honorable event was PC37 Sherrie Brooks who, with the assistance of many other officers, made special efforts to leave no stone unturned in order to properly accommodate our elders. Ms. Brooks dedicated her attention to make sure that the event was seamless and well organized, and that our seniors would have a memorable experience, at leisure, in the presence of our law-men and women, whose duty is to serve and protect.

The ambiance was one of relaxed energy, as mild and decent entertainment was provided by Mr. Decent and his versatile band. A cadre of students from Campus A & B of the ALHCS was on hand to play the role of servers and, by and large, all of those in attendance claimed to have really enjoyed the delicious cuisine.

In addressing the appreciative gathering, Police Commissioner, Mr. Paul Morrison, said: “Let me say a hearty welcome to our seniors, today, who have come to join us here at police headquarters for this magnificent luncheon. I want to recognize the efforts of Officer Sherrie Brooks who has been quite instrumental in putting on this event. We wish to thank the Decent Ones for entertainment; and we appreciate DLG Engineering Ltd. and JARD Holdings Ltd. who are doing 90% of the catering. We also have the new generation of Anguilla represented here today, as students from the high school are doing the serving. I think this is a rather poetic moment for these two generations to come together like this and interact under one roof.”

In speaking directly to the seniors, the Commissioner acknowledged: “When getting ready to come and address you today, it is perhaps the first time I have felt so nervous since I have been in Anguilla. I am normally quite competent in getting up to speak on crime-related matters, and on other policing issues, but this moment is different and special because I am in the presence of people who have lived over the last half-century, throughout the revolution ‘til now, and who have seen this country change in so many ways. And, indeed, I am humbled in your presence.

“I think the contributions that you have given to this country, whether as workers in the public sector, the private sector or just bringing up your families, have gone a long way toward making this country what it is today. Earlier, I have had the honor of greeting Mr. John Connor, who was one of the first constables in the Anguilla Police Force of 1972. Although the police service would have changed, the essence of policing has never changed. We are still a part of the people, and serving the people. So, as you are served this lunch today, I want to thank you all for coming, and I want to thank the many officers who have worked together to make this event such a success.”

In speaking with the main organizer on the luncheon, Ms. Sherrie Brooks, she had this to say: “I have been spearheading this lunch event for the past six years as part of our Police Week activities and, evidently, it is definitely growing and getting better with each passing year. Although there has been the passage of a devastating hurricane, we are grateful to still have life and enjoy lunch with our senior citizens at this wonderful event. And with respect to our students who have come to assist with the serving, it is so good that we can come together and unite as one on this occasion.”

Amidst the heart-stirring atmosphere, The Anguilian spoke with table guests, Mrs. Janice Hodge and Mrs. Patricia Beard. Mrs. Hodge reflected, “Ever since I graduated, to the age of 65, I have been coming to these lunches, so this is by no means my first time. There is always a large crowd, and everyone enjoys the food. The pumpkin soup today was just excellent.” Mrs. Beard echoed similar sentiments, but added: “This is the first time I am coming to the lunch, though I have known about it before. It is a wonderful time to come out and to enjoy a meal with so many people whom I have not seen for so long. I think the entertainment is beautiful. I appreciate the lovely singing, and I can say that this event is just great. I am really enjoying the setting.”

The RAPF recognized and thanked the following sponsors who had been so generous in contributing to this year’s lunch: DLG Engineering Ltd.; JARD Holdings Ltd.; Bonfinesse Vanessa; Lloyds Aviation Services; Halls Bakery; Best Buy Supermarket; Flavors Restaurant; Ashley & Sons Supermarket; Doce Vita; Elvis Beach Bar; Scotia Bank Ltd.; The Big Store; Rey’s Funeral Home; Mingz Supermarket; Paramount Pharmacy; Tropical Distributors; Merchants Market; and Madeariman Restaurant.

The Anguillian says thanks to the Police Force for yet another noble gesture of recognition and honor for our seniors.