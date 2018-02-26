PANTHA VIBES INTERNATIONAL DONATES US$3,030.00 TO HURRICANE HIT SCHOOLS

On February 27th, 2018, Pantha Vibes International successfully held a fundraising event at the Tomac Plaza to assist in the ongoing recovery efforts since the 2017 Hurricane Season. The event aptly titled “Shub Back To Give Back” was the brain child of lead singer and founder of the band, Landvol “Pantha” Hughes, and immediately embraced by all band members. Members include Corwin “Bookie” Carty vocalist, Carlos “NuKid” Richardson vocalist, Jahvez “Stickzs” Hamilton Drummer and two members from the USVI, Tafarai “Bass Man” Francis, (St. Thomas) and Alwyn Baptiste Jr. aka Daddy Jones, Keyboardist and Producer (St. Croix). It was headlined by the band and also included performances by DJ Sugar, DJ Legend and DJ Deany all of whom donated their services.

Shub Back to Give Back was born out of the strong desire of the band to not only play a role in assisting with the recovery and rebuilding process but to focus on the youth and the devastation to the schools which they attend. All proceeds from the event were donated to three schools represented by three different factions of the band. The schools which received donations were Adrian T. Hazell Primary School, Anguilla of which the lead singer Landvol and his son are past students, Calvary Christian Academy, St. Thomas attended by the daughter of Tafarai and Lew Muckle Elementary, St. Croix which the daughter of Alwyn Jr attends.

Each school received a cheque in the amount of US$1,010.00. The event was supported by Platinum Sponsor Tropical Distributors, private donors, and a host of local businesses including Greg’s Trucking & Equipment, Pete’s Trucking & Construction, Superior Industrial Equipment Co Ltd, Elmoalis Ltd, JTR Advance Security Services, English Rose Restaurant, Andy’s Restaurant, JW Proctors , Unique Trading Ltd, Titanium Sound, Ultimate Sound, Black Orchid Florists, Elite Engineering Services and Maintenance, Calypso Charters, Royal Anguilla Police Force, Nvie Boutique, Mr. Carl Irish, Mr. Perin Bradley, Mr. Ensor Gumbs and Mr. Mark Romney.

Pantha Vibes International would like to take this opportunity once again to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the sponsors, those who attended the event and anyone who assisted in any way.

– Contributed