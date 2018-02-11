PAHO Donates Two Vehicles

The Pan American Health Organization, on Monday February 5th, delivered the keys for two utility pickups to the Department of Health Protection. A brief handing over ceremony was held on the grounds of the Department of Environmental Health, and chaired by Ms. Melissa Hodge, Acting Principal Environ Health Officer. The presentation of the vehicles was made by Dr. Godfrey Xuerub, visiting PAHO/WHO Representative for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

A prayer of thanksgiving and blessing was offered by Mr. Marvin Proctor, Water Lab Assistant. In a formal address at the reception, Director of Health Protection, Mr. Abrell Richardson expressed his gratitude by stating: “On behalf the Department of Health and Social Development and the Government of Anguilla, I am pleased to convey gratitude to the Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) for the donation of gifts pre-Hurricane Irma and especially these gifts post-Hurricane Irma, being officially turned over today.

“The Department of Health is extremely appreciative of the timely donation of two 2017 Toyota Hilux 3000cc Double Cab Pickups, which are worth EC$245,949. These vehicles will serve as a symbol of PAHO/WHO’s long-standing partnership and commitment to the Government of Anguilla and its people. It is important to note that through the Government of Anguilla, the Department of Health Protection’s strategic objective is ‘protecting the health of the public through the reduction and control of environmental health risks.’ These vehicles, as well as supplies and training donated by PAHO/WHO, will surely facilitate increased surveillance in areas of vector control, food safety, water quality, solid waste, port health, occupational health and safety, compliant investigation, etc.”

On behalf of the Department of Health Protection, we sincerely commend Dr. Godfrey Xuereb, PAHO/WHO representative, and his team for their professionalism, commitment and desire to serve the people of Anguilla, and to ensure that the appropriate resources are being provided to Anguilla so as to mitigate health risks post-Irma and beyond. Dr. Xuereb, we thank you and your team for your technical, financial and institutional support.”

In closing, Mr. Richardson expressed the fact that he was delighted to be part of the fellowship of PAHO/WHO for some 23 years, having been trained as a Public Health Inspector in Jamaica, up to 1995.

Minister of Health and Social Development, Hon Evans McNeil Rogers also spoke in recognition of PAHO/WHO’s contributions. First, however, he said: “Ambrell mentioned that 23 years ago he became a PAHO/WHO Fellow. Well, I stand here myself as a proud PAHO/WHO Fellow as well.

“Today shows the commitment that PAHO has given to Anguilla and the region at large. I have no doubt that these vehicles would be utilized for the health protection of this country. I have no doubt that PAHO will continue to support us here in Anguilla, as well as to support the health needs and health protection of the region. Let me take this opportunity to say to Dr. Xuereb and his team thank you very much, as well, for being so instrumental in providing us with a number of pieces of equipment for the new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Obviously, you have contributed not only in public health and health protection, but the overall provision of health care in general. So, on behalf of the Government and people of Anguilla, let me thank you all your contributions to us as a people.”

Taking the podium, Dr. Xuereb said: “Today we are more than happy to be contributing to this Health Protection Department and to ensure that you maintain the high standards of your work. Maintaining high standards does not only mean that you have the vehicles to go around in, but it means that you continue to maintain your own personal development and ensure that you are keeping up to date with what’s happening out there, thus making sure that the people of Anguilla remain safe from any environmental factor that might threaten their health.”

Finally, in turning over the keys, Dr. Xuereb announced: “Minister, it is with pleasure that I give you these two vehicles. One thing I would ask, and that is that you look after them and maintain them, so that they should be here for long time to come.”

Indeed, The Anguillian also thanks PAHO/WHO for making this stellar contribution to the Department of Health, and by extension, to the people of Anguilla.