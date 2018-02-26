NEW LIFE SDA CHURCH LAUNCHES MEN’S MINISTRY

In a setting of admiration with Spirit-filled anointing, the Seventh-day Adventist Church New Life Company, in East End, launched its official Men’s Ministry on Sunday evening, February 18th.

The ceremony marked the awakening need for the church’s men to band together in a concerted effort to influence the community in these crucial times. Under the theme: “Men Driven by God to Empower Men, Church, Family and Community”, the program was chaired by one of the church’s longstanding members, Bro. Frankie Smith.

A fervent prayer was offered by Elder Clive Smith. The Scripture reading, calling on men to fight the good fight of faith, was delivered by a child-member of the congregation, young Bro. Clayton Thomas.

Pastor Trent Berg gave a synopsis of the older organization in the church known as Adventist Men. He said that these older groupings formed in the church in North America, focused primarily on the one thing that brought men together, and that is work.

He explained: “The determination was to have an arm extending from the church where men could find the fulfillment in working together to help to respond to evident needs in the community as well as in the church. But as time went on, it was determined that the Adventist Men didn’t truly express all that the church wanted to do. Hence, it eventually gave way to the Men’s Ministry Department. This is something relatively new to this region of the World Church, and I am happy to see it being embraced so wholeheartedly by this local congregation.”

The capable leader of the Men’s Ministry is popular radio personality, Keith Stone Greaves. He presented the guest speaker in the person of Anguilla Community College’s President, Dr. Karl Dawson. During his introduction, Mr. Stone Greaves made mention of the fact that upon contacting Dr. Dawson to engage him as guest speaker, he was struck with delight at how readily he responded in the affirmative.

Indeed, it turned out that Dr. Dawson gave a stunning address of counseling to the men as he admonished them to be careful of the kind of influence they leave on the people with whom they come in contact. He drew his scripture text from the book of 1 Samuel with special emphasis on Eli and the negative influence that he, as a judge of God’s people, had on his community due to his carefree approach in improperly raising his own sons. Dr. Dawson said, “Men, you need to be thinking how you can be an influential leader, whether you think people are watching you or not. You need to think how you can conduct yourselves in order to make a positive influence upon those around you.”

In addition to the importance of a positive influence, Dr. Dawson also encouraged the men to be “servant-leaders”, noting that the servant-leader is a servant first — not a leader first. He emphasized his point from the reading of a book written by Robert Greenleaf: “The leader must have a desire to serve.” He said. “The servant’s heart is a fundamental characteristic of a servant leader. It is about wanting to help people. It is about identifying the needs of colleagues, customers and community and doing what can be done to address them.”

Following Dr. Dawson’s address, a charge was given to the men by Pastor Trent Berg. In part, the charge went: “I charge you men to learn by making the Master Christ Jesus, your life long study. By spending time with Jesus, you will become like Him. For it is by beholding Him we become changed. It is enough for a disciple that he be like his teacher, and a servant like his master (Matthew 10:25). I charge you to model the selfless ways of the Savior. Let this mind be in you which was also in Christ Jesus (Phillipians 2:5). So, guard your mind. Choose wisely what you watch; what you read; what you hear. For these things will form your thoughts which will in turn influence your decisions and your destiny.”

In keeping with the theme and atmosphere of the service, a special song entitled “A Few Good Men”, was rendered by a group of supportive men from the neighboring Mount Fortune congregation.

A token of appreciation was presented to Dr. Dawson by young Bro. Clayton Thomas, and the vote of thanks was delivered by Bro. Shawn Romney. The night was well spent, and everyone attending the event was encouraged and inspired.