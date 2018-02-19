NEW CONTROL TOWER TAKES SHAPE

Perched at the top of the new Fire Hall, the new Control Tower at the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport is taking shape. The twin project has been jointly financed, over the past two years, by both the Anguilla Government and the British Government.

The project’s completion date was originally February 2018 and the construction of the Control Tower is the last phase of the building. The contractor for the all-in-one building is Orchard, Romney, Beck (ORB) & Associates Inc., a highly-experienced construction company which has been operating in Anguilla for over 25 years.

The previous Control Tower was in use up to September 6, 2017 when it was extensively damaged and put out of commission by Hurricane Irma. An urgent and temporary replacement was funded by the United Kingdom Government at a cost of one million US dollars.

With the construction of a state-of-the-art Fire Hall and Control Tower nearing completion, consideration is now being given to the possibility of extending the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport to a length that would facilitate not only larger aircraft, but direct flights from the US mainland into Anguilla. Such flights would boost the island’s upmarket tourism industry.

It is understood that the Anguilla Government favours a public/private partnership arrangement for the project. So far, there have been expressions of interest from a number of developers, among them being the investors for a proposed tourism development in the neighbouring Forest Bay area.