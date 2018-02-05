NCBA Announces Winner of its Visa Credit Card Christmas Promotion

NCBA is pleased to announce Ms. Lauretta Lake as the winner of its Visa Credit Card Christmas Promotion. The promotion was held in December where customers who signed up for an NCBA Visa Credit Card were entered into a drawing to win a grocery shopping voucher worth EC$500.00.

Ms. Lake was presented with the voucher by Ms. Brenda Huggins, Senior Relationship Officer – Credit Cards, along with Ms. Marisa Gumbs, Manager-Retail Banking & Marketing.

The Board of Directors and Staff of the National Commercial Bank of Anguilla Ltd. would like to take this opportunity to extend congratulations to Ms. Lauretta Lake.

– Press Release