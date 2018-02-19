METHODIST PRESCHOOLS RECEIVE RELIEF FROM FRIENDS IN CANADA

Friends from Ontario, Canada, have contributed over three large suitcases of educational play materials and a cash donation of US$900.00 for the children attending the three Methodist Preschools on the island – Bethel, Maranatha and Ebenezer.

Thanks to Corey Elder and Andrea Mrezar who are friends of Reverend Lindsay Richardson (He conducted their wedding ceremony on Anguilla) they were able to raise the materials and cash for the schools.

Reverend Lindsay Richardson was also instrumental in assisting Corey and Andrea to identify which materials to purchase and getting it all to Anguilla.

Following the passage of Hurricane Irma on September 6th, 2017, that devastated several islands including Anguilla, they got together with their families and friends in Canada and decided to assist a school.

Andrea said instead of buying Christmas gifts they asked their families and friends to donate to the cause.

“I want to say thanks on behalf of the three Methodist Preschools on Anguilla, said Supervisor of the three Methodist Preschools, Mrs Londrina Hughes. “At this time when Hurricane Irma did significant damage to the three schools, and we lost most of our teaching aids, we are extremely grateful for your expression of interest and for what you have done here today,” she said.

A week earlier another couple Bob and Marjorie Krouse of Grimsby Ontario, Canada, and also friends of Reverend Lindsay Richardson, donated a box of school supplies to the Methodist Preschools. The teachers and pupils have placed on record their gratitude and appreciation to Bob and Marjorie.

– Press Release