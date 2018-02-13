Letter To Minister Cora Richardson-Hodge – AHTA Position on the Proposed Labor Code

1st February 2018

The Minister of Labour

Mrs. Cora Richardson – Hodge

Ministry of Labour

The Valley

Anguilla

Dear Minister Richardson – Hodge,

The Board of The Anguilla Hotel and Tourism Association representing the collective voice of the owners and operators of a significant element of Anguilla’s Tourism Plant and ancillary services, wishes to register our position in respect to the proposed Draft Labour Code review process.

We respectfully request a fair and more feasible timeframe before the passing of the bill to review, dialogue and digest the contents of the recently publicized updated draft, so that we can compile a well-considered and meaningful response to ensure the sustainability, performance and success of our most important industry.

We believe that a 30-day extension on the time-frame from this date will allow us to provide a well-informed response.

Thank you for your kind consideration.

Delroy Lake

President Anguilla Hotel and Tourism Association

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)