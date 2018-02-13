Letter To Minister Cora Richardson-Hodge – AHTA Position on the Proposed Labor Code
1st February 2018
The Minister of Labour
Mrs. Cora Richardson – Hodge
Ministry of Labour
The Valley
Anguilla
Dear Minister Richardson – Hodge,
The Board of The Anguilla Hotel and Tourism Association representing the collective voice of the owners and operators of a significant element of Anguilla’s Tourism Plant and ancillary services, wishes to register our position in respect to the proposed Draft Labour Code review process.
We respectfully request a fair and more feasible timeframe before the passing of the bill to review, dialogue and digest the contents of the recently publicized updated draft, so that we can compile a well-considered and meaningful response to ensure the sustainability, performance and success of our most important industry.
We believe that a 30-day extension on the time-frame from this date will allow us to provide a well-informed response.
Thank you for your kind consideration.
Delroy Lake
President Anguilla Hotel and Tourism Association
(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)