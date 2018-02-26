JOSÉ ADAMES – NEW GENERAL MANAGER AT FOUR SEASONS RESORT AND RESIDENCES ANGUILLA

A new General Manager has been chosen for Four Seasons Resort Anguilla. José Adames comes to Anguilla with a wonderful background in hospitality.

Mr. Adames first joined Four Seasons in 1999 as Assistant Front Desk Manager at the Pierre Hotel, New York (formerly a Four Seasons Hotel). Following a quick promotion to Front Desk Manager, he transferred to the iconic Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel, where he was promoted to Assistant Director of Rooms and then Director of Rooms just eight months later. In 2006, Jose transferred to Four Seasons Dallas in the same capacity and was then promoted to Hotel Manager at Four Seasons Austin in 2008, followed by Four Seasons Punta Mita as Resort Manager. In 2014, Jose was promoted to General Manager in Four Seasons Mexico City.

During his time in Mexico City, Mr. Adames and his team achieved the highest revenue, and highest profitability in the hotel’s history. The hotel was named Best Business Hotel Mexico by Travel and Leisure magazine and, in 2017, regained its Triple AAA Five Diamond status, the only hotel in Mexico City to have earned this award. Fifty Mils, the hotel bar, placed #61 in the World’s Best Bars Top 100 list, while the hotel restaurant, Zanaya, was recognized by San Pellegrino as one of the top 120 restaurants in Mexico.

With family from the Dominican Republic, Mr. Adams is no stranger to life in the Caribbean and spent almost every summer there as a child, visiting his grandparents. He will arrive on island in early March but is already preparing for a successful new beginning on Anguilla.

Originally from New York City, he has a degree in Business Administration Management from Pace University, New York.

In his spare time, he loves to travel and always selects two new places to explore every year. This year, he looks forward to exploring Anguilla’s nearby islands. He also enjoys jet skiing and sky diving, but his favorite way to spend time is with his two boys, Lukas (14) and Diego (9).

“I’m excited about my move to Anguilla,” stated Adames. “I think this is the most beautiful physical product in the Four Seasons portfolio, and Anguilla is a gorgeous island. I look forward to meeting everyone and truly immersing myself in the Caribbean hospitality.”