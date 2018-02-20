GOOD REGULATORY PRACTICE (GRP) AND REGULATORY IMPACT ASSESSMENT (RIA) TRAINING Anguilla, February 12-14, 2018

The aim of the workshop is to assist the participants in understanding that an efficient regulatory framework is the foundation for the development of the Technical Regulatory Framework (TRF) to protect human health, safety, and the environment while improving the competitiveness of domestic producers and facilitating international trade. Out-dated standards and poorly crafted regulations can be a drag on productivity and growth and limit participation in international trade.

The purpose of this training is to improve the ability of jurisdictions to be compliant with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) trade agreements and implement international best practices in drafting regulations relating to trade in goods and services. Good Regulatory Practices or GRPs are the internationally recognized processes and procedures that can be used to improve the quality and cost-effectiveness of domestic regulations. This creates an improvement of the quality of regulations for the benefit of all people in the country.

At the end of the workshops, participants would be able to: a) Implement basic principles of good regulatory practices, b) Conduct basic regulatory impact assessments and c) Adopt measures to ensure that regulations are compliant with the WTO TBT Agreement.

The workshop participants are being drawn from various Government Departments, that have a remit for regulatory and trade policy procedures as well as trade associations who have not been exposed to GRP.

GRPs include technical and administrative procedures that govern intra-governmental coordination of rulemaking activity, impact assessment, regulatory transparency, participation, and accountability. This training is intended to authorities in Anguilla responsible for the preparation, adoption and application of standards and product regulations and provide the ability and tools needed to comply with the WTO Technical Barriers to Trade Agreement (TBT) and to implement international best practices in drafting regulations relating to trade in goods and services.

The facilitators for the training are international product regulation and regulatory consutant- Mr. Ramon Madrinan and Mr. Michael Seepersaud. Mr. Madriñan is a Colombian Lawyer and holds an LLM degree for Harvard Law School where he has also been a visiting researcher. Former Director for Economic Regulation for the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism of Colombia and international trade negotiator. He is also a university lecturer and has been a speaker at the WTO and the World Bank on issues of legal reform. Now-a-days he is a regional consultant for the German technical cooperation for PTB. The facilitator has also written books and articles on product regulation and consumer protection. Mr. Seepersaud is a Guyanese economist and management professional with experience in the development of SMEs, promoting quality and standards, strengthening supply chains and conducting SME Policy and legislation studies. His expertise includes micro finance, sector assessments and formulating country-specific strategies. He has developed, and led the development of, technical standards to promote SME Competiveness and has promoted Quality Infrastructure value chain throughout CARICOM and the EU Caribbean Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs). Michael is currently a Team Leader and Key Expert on the 10th EDF Funded COSME Project.

