EDITORIAL: WHO IS GUARDING THE GUARD?

It was with deep interest that the Anguillian newspaper learned of the appointment of a new Financial Adviser for Anguilla, Mr Stephen Turnbull. Mr Turnbull is to replace Mr Brian Deadman who has been in Anguilla since September 2016 on a two year contract. For reasons unknown, it appears that Mr Deadman will not serve the remainder of his contract, but will be replaced. While we have no details as to whether or not his tenure in Anguilla has been beneficial, it is safe to say that Mr Deadman hardly caused a stir. In fact, I am sure many of us forgot that he was in Anguilla at the behest of the UK Government to give support to the Ministry of Finance and provide the UK with another pair of eyes and ears on the ground.

Whether or not Mr Turnbull’s service will be different is left to be seen. He is no stranger to the region, having been appointed as Chief Financial Officer in the Turks and Caicos Islands when that overseas territory was in the midst of a Constitutional, political and economic crisis. He should also be used to controversy as his appointment at that time was not welcomed. However, he served in that capacity until 2017 when the position of Chief Financial Officer was essentially revoked and replaced with the post of Financial Adviser on the basis that the Turks and Caicos was on more sound footing. In recounting the sentiments in relation to the appointment of a Chief Financial Officer at the time, the Turks and Caicos Weekly News in its March 20th 2017 edition recalled that:

“In 2012 when the CFO Bill was passed the Premier, who was at the time the leader of the opposition, had slammed it calling the high level of “meddling” in the TCI’s affairs allowed under it “unacceptable”.

She stated at the time: “I cannot accept this level of meddling to the extent that he is empowered to under this bill during an elected government’s regime…it makes a nonsense of the functions and powers of a Minister of Finance, as he who holds the purse controls the priorities and policies by extension.

“This in effect waters down not just the role of the elected Minister of Finance but also an elected government.””

Thankfully, Anguilla is not there yet. I believe many of us would appreciate that the UK Government’s grant of £60 million, would come with certain conditions. Undoubtedly, the appointment of a Financial Adviser to ensure the prudent spending of those funds and to work towards get Anguilla on a sound economic footing so that it is not a liability to the UK Government, is one of those conditions. I believe it is a reasonable expectation in the circumstances. This is very different to a Chief Financial Officer which is a position which is enshrined by Constitutional amendment and with wide ranging powers.

I have also read that a Recovery and Development Agency is being appointed in the BVI, as the UK Government has given permission for the BVI Government to borrow up to £300 million in relation to which the UK Government will serve as guarantor. The BVI Premier is coming under a lot of fire from the public about the agency which many persons feel undermines the power of the elected Government. Premier Smith holds the view that it is reasonable to expect the UK to put this in place given what is on the table and the risks involved.

The reality for the overseas territories as with other small island developing states is that we are vulnerable in many aspects – global economic shocks, natural disasters, climate change – but we lack many of the resources necessary to reduce those vulnerabilities and build resilience. As self-reliant and strong as we claim to be, there is only so much we can do on our own. It therefore means that sometimes for our own survival we have little option but to accept what is given to us and the conditions that come with it.

However, despite these realities, I would urge our Government to be cautious regarding the appointment of the Financial Adviser, as it may be that this is just a precursor to the appointment of a Chief Financial Officer, especially in light of the background of the person who is actually being appointed. Given the UK Government’s experience with the appointment of Mr Deadman it may well have formed the view that the Financial Adviser should have more powers and seek to upgrade the position through unilateral action. While the Financial Adviser is keeping a keen eye on Government spending, Government should also keep a keen eye on the Financial Adviser and on the UK Government and do everything in its power to guard against anything that undermines the powers of the Government elected by the people of Anguilla.