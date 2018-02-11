Dr. Maglan Lewis to Deliver Feature Address at UWI Open Campus Anguilla Graduate Recognition Ceremony

Dr. Maglan Lewis will be the keynote speaker at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus Anguilla’s Graduate Recognition Ceremony for its 2017 Graduates. Dr. Lewis who is also part of the UWI’s Class of 2017, received her Doctor of Business Administration from the Cave Hill Campus in October, having successfully defended her thesis on the “Determinants of Social Security Compliance in a Small Island Developing State: An Analysis of Anguilla” in August of 2017.

Some eighteen (18) graduates from the University’s Class of 2017 will be honoured at the ceremony scheduled for the Church of God of Holiness in Pope Hill on Thursday, 15th February 2018. The Graduates include Natasha Allwaters, Sabrina Browne, Christine Cummings, Zenya Greenway, Wandaila-I Gumbs, Regina Hutchinson, Myrna Johnson, Ayisha Olivacce, Maureen Richardson, Khera Richardson-Gumbs, Landia Richardson-Hodge, Jameel Rochester, Charmaine Saunders, Icilma Webster, Shanomay Young, Amalya Adams, Brittany Christopher-Harris and Keturah Thompson. They completed programmes for the University’s Certificate, Associate, Bachelor’s and Masters degrees in Education, Social Work, Human Resources, Hospitality/Tourism, Paralegal Studies, Banking and Finance, Accounting and Management Studies. Their degrees were formally conferred by the Chancellor Robert Bermudez at the Presentation of Graduate Ceremonies in Grenada in October last year. The annual Recognition Ceremony is a special celebration of their achievements by the UWI Open Campus Anguilla, the local arm of the University.

