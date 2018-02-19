Do not let Worry and Anxiety Overwhelm You by Russel Reid

My focus for this week is on the topic of worry, sometimes referred to as anxiety and fear. As human beings we all worry about something in our lives, be it our finances, relationships, health, jobs or family, to name a few. If left unchecked, these said worries can consume our lives. Worry can contribute to high blood pressure, high blood sugar levels, stomach disorder and nervous breakdowns. Research has shown that 75%-90% of all visits to primary care physicians are stress related complaints or disorders. Let us be frank – life is full of challenges and difficult situations. It is natural for us to be concerned, but we need not allow worry to steal our joy, peace and faith.

Worry is described differently by many persons. Cambridge Dictionaries Online defines worry as “to think about problems or unpleasant things that make you anxious.” Another view is that, “Worry is fear painting pictures in your mind” and is seen by many to be wasted mental energy. Worry does not empty tomorrow of its sorrow – it empties today of its strength. One argues that “Worry is interest paid on trouble before it is due.” Most of what we worry about however, does not actually happen. It is reported that 8% of what people worry about are legitimate matters of concern – the other 92% are either imaginary or things that do not happen.

Worry is also one of the enemy’s most popular weapons that he uses against us. The desire of the spiritual wicked forces is to break you down, stress and worry you to death. The enemy is out to make you quit and to give up on your dream and the purpose God created you for. It is a spiritual warfare for your mind. Know that The Almighty will keep you in perfect peace to ensure that your mind is stayed on Him. Therefore, we should be anxious for nothing and should never give up on our destiny. Be assured that whatever the Creator has predestined for you, no one can stop. God not only teaches us how to persevere in intense antagonism and opposition, but He also prepares a table before us in the presence of our enemies.

So how do you let go of this worrying that sometimes drives you crazy – especially when you’re worrying about things you have no control over?

To overcome worry, for some people, is easier said than done. We must therefore be cognizant of that fact and, as I alluded to above, many of the worries we face in our lives today are spiritual battles. We will never win them using our own willpower. We must keep calm and put our trust in God. You have to replace worries with God’s thoughts. It calls for a renewing of the mind. Make it a part of your daily routine to read, meditate and speak God’s Word that will transform you. God’s plan is for us to live a worry-free, faith-filled life every day. Jesus commands us not to worry about our life and about what we will eat, drink and wear.

Words of wisdom, and sound advice on strategies to overcome worry, are presented below from the following persons who never allowed their difficult circumstances to break them:

“Pray and let God worry.” (Martin Luther.)

“Let no feeling of discouragement prey upon you, and in the end, you are sure to succeed.” (Abraham Lincoln.)

“There is nothing that wastes the body like worry and anyone who has faith in God should be ashamed to worry about anything whatsoever.” (Mahatma Gandhi.)

“I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.” (Nelson Mandela.)

“If you can’t sleep, then get up and do something instead of lying there worrying. It’s the worry that gets you, not the lack of sleep.” (Dale Carnegie.)

To a certain extent, worries are related to how you feel about yourself. It is said that when you feel better about yourself emotionally and physically, you worry less. We need to allow positive thoughts to consume our minds. We can do so by exposing ourselves to motivational readings and videos. Additionally, you must surround yourself with like-minded individuals who can help you grow spiritually and in wisdom. As much as practicably possible, one must avoid negative thoughts and negative people. It is better, instead, to affirm the positive things about your life and fill your mind with them.

It is naturally healthy to be concerned about some things, but it’s unhealthy to worry about them. Worry is useless and will rob you of your peace, joy and faith. Additionally, worrying does not add an hour to our lives. Again, most of the time what we worry about never happens, so take your problems to God in prayer and allow Him to guide you through them one step at a time. It is better to do this and live one day at a time, than to try to look too far into the future which can be overwhelming and result in worry.