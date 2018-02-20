DISBURSEMENT OF RELIEF FUNDS POST HURRICANE IRMA

THE VALLEY, Anguilla: The Government of Anguilla – through its Ministry of Finance – has announced that it has made tremendous progress with the disbursement of funds received as a part of the hurricane Irma Relief.

GOA/Ministry of Finance this week distributed the final batch of cheques and awards from the funds to over nine hundred (900) persons in the community.

The Funds were provided by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) and the governments of Grenada, St Kitts/Nevis and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

A committee comprising members of the Clergy, representing the seven districts in Anguilla, was appointed by Executive Council to assess and approve the categories of awardees.

Government wishes to thank the clergy/committee members, Ministry of Finance staff and all persons who were involved in the assessment, awarding and distribution of relief funds.

Sincere gratitude is also extended to all the Caribbean governments and the Monetary Council of the ECCB who contributed to the very successful programme.

The programme is now closed.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)