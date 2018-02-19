DIGICEL’S FIBRE TO THE HOME COMING TO ANGUILLA LATEST BROADBAND AND TV TECHNOLOGY A FIRST FOR THE COUNTRY

February 13, 2018- Anguilla: Digicel is poised to deliver their largest network infrastructure rollout in Anguilla using optical Fibre. Fibre makes the Internet travel at the speed of light. There is nothing faster than light! Fibre internet is the fastest Internet technology, and Digicel will bring this fibre right into your home.

Now what’s so amazing about Digicel’s fibre? Well, according to the Fibre to the Home Council Europe, it’s a fact that ‘Fibre to the Home’ (FTTH) is the fastest and most reliable way to access the internet.

A first for Anguilla, Digicel’s fibre uses the latest digital and fibre technology to deliver superfast connectivity that goes all the way into homes and doesn’t stop at the street. This means that customers will get consistently fast speeds they can rely on and experience HD Television like never before. It is more resilient because it’s unaffected by the elements, terrain or distance, so customers get uninterrupted connectivity with speeds of up to 200Mbps.

Kerchelle Jn. Charles-Hodge, Digicel Anguilla CEO, commented; “We are bringing the real deal in next generation internet technology to everyone. Anguillians can look forward to a superior home internet experience and an unmatched TV viewing experience that can only be delivered via pure fibre piped right into their homes, as opposed to one that stops at the roadside.”

“Technology is changing and so is the demand of our valued customers, so we’re committed to delivering the next generation network that allows everyone to benefit now and into the future. Think of it as a brand-new internet highway that goes all the way into your home, or office, or business and you can be one of the first to enjoy it. Plus it won’t get congested – it’s a highway that is built for the future as the capacity is virtually unlimited,” added Jn. CharlesHodge.

Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) will be a game-changer as it will finally deliver the much-awaited true fibre experience that customers want,” she added

Also launched in Bermuda, Barbados, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, Digicel’s fibre is tried and tested to deliver the amazing speeds that Anguillans are longing for. Digicel was ranked number one for internet transfer speeds in Jamaica according to Netflix’s 2016 ISP

Speed Index, and in Trinidad and Tobago, it was recognised by Ookla as having the fastest internet speeds in the country.

Look out for more information, education and sign up details on Digicel’s Fibre to the Home technology.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)