Department Of Disaster Management Is Accepting Nominations For Annual Risk Reduction Award 2018

The Valley, Anguilla – The National Disaster Management Committee (NDMC), is accepting nominations for the 2018 Annual Risk Reduction Recognition Award. The NDMC in its continuing quest to build a safe nation is again partnering with Platinum Sponsor, Alliance Insurance Services Ltd., in recognizing outstanding and innovative initiatives and measures in the advancement of Disaster Resilience and Mitigation on Anguilla, by private/volunteer organizations.

Under the theme, Positive Risk Reduction Actions to Save Lives, Reduce Injury and Damage to Property, the Annual Recognition Awards 2018 which is coordinated by the Department of Disaster Management, will award selected individuals, groups or institutions for excellence in innovation, outreach and effective collaboration and significance in improving safe and risk reducing measures and activities in risk reduction in 2017.

This year two prize winners will be selected. Second Place winner(s) will be awarded the Certificate of Merit and a monetary prize of US$200. The overall winner will receive the Risk Reduction Medal, monetary prize of US$300 and the Risk Reduction Certificate of Recognition,

According to Mr. Alwyn Richardson, Coordinator of the annual recognition award programme, it is essential that all sectors of our communities continue to work harmoniously in building strategies for risk reduction and implement these strategies, that will support local sustainable development and improve quality of lives, in particular those that are most vulnerable.

Director of Alliance Insurance Services Ltd., Ms. Sandra Lovell stated, “as disaster risk reduction is an integral part of national development, Alliance Insurance Services will continue to support and assist in risk reduction initiatives that would effectively address the challenges imposed by climate change, disasters and health threats, ensuring the protection and well- being of future generations.

Selection criteria and nominations forms can be found at the Post Office, various Government Offices, Banks, hardware stores and public areas.

Nominations should be submitted by Friday March 09th, 2018 as instructed on the nomination form. This will ensure timeliness of the selection process. The Risk Reduction Award will be bestowed at the official Award ceremony at the Alliance Insurance Services Ltd…Edwin Wallace Rey Drive George Hill, on March 28th, 2018.

– Press Release

Department of Disaster Management

07 February 2018

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)