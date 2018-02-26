CNN TRAVEL NAMES QUINTESSENCE AMONG BEST NEW CARIBBEAN HOTELS

Long Bay, Anguilla (February 19, 2018) — Owner Geoffrey Fieger is proud to announce CNN Travel recently recognized Quintessence Hotel on its list of the “Best New Caribbean Hotels and Resorts.”

In an article published Feb. 15, 2018, CNN Travel listed “The Q” as a “positive mile marker for Anguilla, which is still recovering from Hurricane Irma.”

Reporter Meredith Rosenberg says The Q “feels like staying in a private mansion, complete with around-the-clock butler service, a five-star restaurant serving locally sourced food, an expertly stocked wine cellar, yoga pavilion and tennis courts.”

“Of course there’s a spa, offering customized massages and facials, which guests can also opt for in spacious suites or villas,” she continues. “These are designed not to leave anyway, thanks to four-poster beds with jaw-droppingly expensive Swedish Hastens’ mattresses and marble bathrooms with Roman soaking tubs.”

Rosenberg encourages guests to leave their villa long enough for a visit to Long Bay Beach, “a perfect example of a white sand beach that stretches long and wide — and rarely frequented by anyone beyond the hotel.”

The article highlights properties across the Caribbean that have opened within the past year, or reopened after the devastating 2017 hurricane season. Quintessence Hotel is named among 14 other esteemed hotels throughout the islands, including Park Hyatt St. Kitts, Baha Mar in the Bahamas, Turks Cay Resort and Marina and Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa in Jamaica.

Of all the properties listed, Quintessence is unparalleled in the Caribbean, with luxury furnishings and amenities, including a priceless collection of Haitian art and antiques, 24-hour butler service and exclusive privacy for the most discerning guests from around the world.

Quintessence opened on January 1, 2018, making it the first hotel to open on Anguilla after Hurricane Irma. JULIANS — A Tropical French Bistro, The Q’s five-star restaurant, opened on December 5 under the supervision of Chef Dominique Thevenet and is now serving lunch and dinner, as well as 24-hour room service.

Earlier this year, Quintessence Hotel was recognized by the New York Times Travel section as one of its 52 Places to Visit in 2018.

For more information or to reserve the ultimate travel experience, please call +1.264.498.8106 or visit www.QHotelAnguilla.com.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)