BUSINESS COLUMN: Love and Business do Mix

Love and Business do Mix

Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life (Confucius).

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner remember why you started and fell in love with your business. The truth is even if you truly enjoy the work that you do, there will be days that it will feel like work because it is work. There are aspects of owning and running a business that you probably do not enjoy and possibly dislike. The challenge and the opportunity are to keep remembering your “Why.” That is, the reason why you love what you do. Love, an intense feeling of connection, plays a crucial role in building a business.

It is that intense feeling of connection to your business that will encourage you to persevere even when times are rough – that will inspire you to take risks and will give you the courage to continue to create and build your business.

Here are some tips which can help you to fall in love with your business all over again.

1) Look at how far you have come

Look back and remember the early days and months of your business. Do you remember the first paycheck you made? Do you remember how you felt when you got your first client? Where are you now? Look at the progress you have made. Focus on the positives of your current state.

2) Formulate an attitude of gratitude

Are you employed? Do you own a business? If you answered yes to either question, you are truly fortunate. Many times, a change in our attitude is all that is needed to make ‘work’ great again. Be kind to your colleagues, employees and customers. Remember that saying “Thank you” goes a long way. Gratitude is catchy. It can transform you and others around you.

3) Surround yourself with people and ideas which anchor you

Negativity and doubt have no place in your business. Continue to surround yourself with persons who believe in your business as much as you do.

4) Take care of yourself

A healthy you is one of the best gifts that you can give to your business. Building and maintaining a business certainly take a lot time and effort. You owe it to yourself and your business to take care of your health. Exercise regularly, drink loads of water and take days off! In our always on the go culture, it is important to find ways reduce stress. A happier you can rekindle the spark with your business.

5) Stand for what you believe in

It sometimes might be tempting to compromise what you stand for in order to move forward with your business. Little concessions which are not aligned with your path and purpose add up and may eventually cause you to fall out of love with your business. Dare to stand on your convictions. Your business and customers will love you for it.

6) Give love to your community

One of the best feelings in the world is giving back. Find meaningful ways to give back to your community. Share the love. This can be financially or by giving of your time or resources.

Love and Business do mix. Rekindle the spark with your business this Valentine’s Day.

By Shellecia Brooks-Johnson