“BANNING SMOKING IN PUBLIC PLACES”

The Executive Council has approved a way forward following the submission of the results of the STEPS Non-Communicable Disease Risk Factor Survey which was conducted in Anguilla during the latter six months of 2016.

The random survey, which also included a school health survey, was a joint exercise undertaken by the Ministry of Health and WHO/PAHO. It was conducted among 25% of Anguilla’s population and focused on persons between the ages of 18-69 years. The survey considered the causes of a number of non-contagious diseases such as cancer, hypertension and diabetes.

In the Executive Council’s Minutes for Thursday, February 1, 2018, it was reported that the Council noted that “non-communicable diseases (NCDs) had emerged as the leading cause of illness and death globally.” Accordingly, the Council approved the following way forward:

• The implementation of the [World Health Organisation] FCTA (Framework Convention on Tobacco Control) recommendations beginning with the banning of smoking in public places;

• The need for ongoing health education, advocacy and social mobilisation to encourage behavioural change …;

• Strength ‘skills based health education’ in schools with a focus to develop communication, negotiation and interpersonal skills and competencies for health practices related to students’ health;

• Create a supportive environment for students to seek and receive counselling for substance abuse, mental health issues and other personal/social problems without fear of exposure and/or discrimination;

• Enforce legislation so as to prevent students from having easy access to purchase alcohol and tobacco; and

• Standardized updated protocols for health screening and management of NCDs need to be prioritized to ensure consistent practices that address those [persons] most at risk.

The Executive Council commended the WHO/PAHO officials for an excellent and comprehensive presentation.