ARC – END OF CASH TRANSFER PROGRAMME

The Anguilla Red Cross (ARC) has been implementing a cash transfer programme for the period of 1st November 2017 to 15th January 2018. The programme was funded by a donation received from DFID, to assist vulnerable persons affected by Hurricane Irma. We received 770 applications and supported 396 households to date. The families were from a range of districts in Anguilla, some were displaced, and all families were uninsured. We were able to help families with a total of 218 children and 46 babies.

We would like to announce the closure of this phase of our cash transfer programme. If you have not heard from us, please assume that your application has been unsuccessful until now. We apologise that we do not have the resources to inform all unsuccessful applicants individually.

Our contact details are:

Hotline: (1264) 584 04 06

Office: Stoney Ground, Opposite Mason Complex, The Valley

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)