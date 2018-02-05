ANGUILLA POLICE CARIBBEAN FOOD FEST ATTRACTS BIG SUPPORT

With the Royal Anguilla Police Force comprising largely nationals from various regional islands, one of the activities for the current Police Week was a Caribbean Food Fest on Tuesday, January 30.

Held between the People’s Market and the Food Strip, the event attracted a large crowd of persons desirous of sampling other varieties of cuisine not normally available at the general food outlets in Anguilla.

The Caribbean food displays and servings were held under a tent decorated by the national flags of a number of islands including Anguilla. Here and there, some of the vendors wore their island’s national colours.

The Anguilla Police event made the market and food strip area the biggest and busiest scene in Anguilla at lunchtime on Tuesday this week.