ANGUILLA JOINS IN OBSERVING YEAR OF THE CHILD & ADOLESCENT

Anguilla is among countries and territories across the world-wide Seventh-day Adventist Church observing the Year of the Child & the Year of the Adolescent. The twin-event was launched in Anguilla on Saturday, February 10, when all five local congregations and companies met at the Mount Fortune Church.

The year-long event was declared by the General Conference of the church with headquarters in Maryland, United States. In Anguilla for the event were Dr. Vincent A. David, Youth & Chaplaincy Director, and Mrs. Linda Ambrose, Children’s & Women Ministries and Family Life Director, both from the North Caribbean Conference of Seventh-day Adventists in Christiansted, St. Croix.

Dr. David, a relatively frequent visitor to the island, and husband of an Anguillian, Mrs. Celeste David, spoke about the event which he said was also part of the Post Hurricane Youth & Children’s Convention weekend in Anguilla. “We want to focus on care for protecting the children and providing for them the appropriate disciplinary guidance that would make a difference in their lives,” he explained. “Adventists have always promoted children, but this year we want to bring them at the forefront, as I said earlier.

“Our children are being bombarded by all sorts of distractions. They are being neglected and not cared for. We prefer to dress them up rather than to prepare their characters for better service in this world, and for the world to come.

“The Year of the Child has a consciousness towards embracing our children in a way that would enable them to live as Jesus did. Luke 52 says that “Jesus increased in wisdom and in stature, and in favour with God and man. In wisdom, that’s intellect; in stature, that physical; in relationship with God, that is spiritual dimension; and in relationship with man, that is social. Our children should be allowed to develop and become more like God wants them to be. The church, therefore, sees it fit in taking this year and focusing on our Pathfinders, Eager Beavers, Adventurers and Adolescents. We are doing all we can to secure our children.”

Dr. David’s colleague, Mrs. Ambrose, a former Early Childhood Development Specialist and Teacher, said in part: “We want the children to know that they are important, and we teach them to witness in their own style. We are therefore bringing them in the forefront instead of just having them come along on the side.”

Resident Minister, Pastor Trent Berg, with whom the North Conference personnel worked closely during their visit commented: “This is the second official visit we have had of directors from the North Caribbean Conference. It always brings a lift to the members of our churches in Anguilla because, since we went through Hurricane Irma, we needed to be encouraged, for our spirits to be lifted up. This time also we wanted to celebrate the Year of the Child, and the Year of the Adolescent, and we thought this was a good way to get started.”

Among the activities for the launch of the Year of the Child, and the Year of the Adolescent, the Anguillian young people engaged in a Balloon & Tract Outreach Programme. They gathered at the parking area at Lake’s World, in large numbers, from where they journeyed to The Quarter and surrounding areas distributing tracts. In the evening they held a “Gospel Lip Sync Concert” at the Adrian T. Hazell Primary School Auditorium, and on Sunday a Family Fun Day at the Sandy Ground Ball Field.