ANGUILLA FINANCIAL SERVICES COMMISSION RECOGNIZED FOR ITS STAFF’S EXPERTISE IN CAPTIVE INSURANCE

The Anguilla Financial Services Commission (the “Commission”) takes pride in announcing its recent acceptance by the International Center for Captive Insurance Education (“ICCIE”) for the designation of “ICCIE Trained Organization”. The designation signifies that a significant portion of the Commission’s staff has successfully undertaken the ICCIE captive insurance programme and has earned the Associate in Captive Insurance (“ACI”) designation. Out of a current staff complement of thirteen, seven Commission staff members currently hold the ACI designation.

The Commission expresses its appreciation to those members of staff for successfully completing the ICCIE captive insurance programme and to ICCIE for its recognition of the Commission’s investment in organisational development which has enabled the Commission to enhance its expertise as a regulator of captive insurance companies.

The Commission licenses over 190 captive insurance companies in Anguilla. A captive is an insurance company owned by the insured entity or by affiliates of the insured entity, and established for the purpose of self-insuring risks.

The Commission proudly will be displaying on its website the logo for its new designation as presented below.

For information on the ICCIE programme, please visit their website (www.iccie.org).

Anguilla Financial Services Commission

19 February 2018

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)